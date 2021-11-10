Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/shooter-running-around-town-reported-in-scotland-south-dakota-1090608821.html
Shooting in Scotland, South Dakota, Leaves Two Dead - Reports
Shooting in Scotland, South Dakota, Leaves Two Dead - Reports
Shooting in Scotland, South Dakota, Leaves Two Dead - Reports
2021-11-10T01:35+0000
2021-11-10T02:20+0000
us
south dakota
shooting
dead
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390880_0:91:1920:1171_1920x0_80_0_0_9f325a54fb606d2e75d696c8532cadca.jpg
An armed man in Scotland, South Dakota, was reportedly running down the town on Tuesday evening, “firing multiple rounds,” according to Raws Alerts. The police were said to be already at the scene. The shooting has resulted in five victims and at least two dead, according to Dakota News Now.South Dakota Department of Public Safety reportedly confirmed that the offender was arrested.One of the injured was delivered to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others sustained unknown injuries.According to South Dakota Department of Public Safety Information Officer Tony Mangan, the investigation is underway and charges against the shooter along with the identities would be revealed at a later time, the KYNT News reported.
south dakota
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390880_74:0:1802:1296_1920x0_80_0_0_c5b05394bf3148244252e50a276d0993.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, south dakota, shooting, dead

Shooting in Scotland, South Dakota, Leaves Two Dead - Reports

01:35 GMT 10.11.2021 (Updated: 02:20 GMT 10.11.2021)
CC0 / / Police Line
Police Line - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Police haven't officially confirmed the shooting, local media claim two people, reportedly a father and his daughter, died in the incidend, life of another one is on the line.
An armed man in Scotland, South Dakota, was reportedly running down the town on Tuesday evening, “firing multiple rounds,” according to Raws Alerts. The police were said to be already at the scene. The shooting has resulted in five victims and at least two dead, according to Dakota News Now.
South Dakota Department of Public Safety reportedly confirmed that the offender was arrested.
One of the injured was delivered to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others sustained unknown injuries.
According to South Dakota Department of Public Safety Information Officer Tony Mangan, the investigation is underway and charges against the shooter along with the identities would be revealed at a later time, the KYNT News reported.
201030
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:05 GMTGesture of Good Will
01:35 GMTShooting in Scotland, South Dakota, Leaves Two Dead - Reports
00:53 GMTCruz Dubs Hillary Clinton 'Oscar the Grouch' as His Feud With Sesame Street's Big Bird Endures
00:31 GMTTravis Scott 'Absolutely' Should Have Stopped Show As Chaos Unfolded, Houston Fire Chief Says
00:10 GMTBiden, Xi to Hold Virtual Summit Next Week, But Not ‘Seeking Specific Deliverables’ - Report
YesterdayDurham Indictment Is ’Bad News’ For Those Media Outlets That Peddled Steele Dossier - Report
YesterdayNASA Delays Human Moon Landing Until 2025, Blames 7 Months Lost in Litigation
YesterdayFacebook to Remove Certain Targeted Ads, Expand Ad Control Features
YesterdayUS, Moderna in Dispute Over Vaccine Patent Rights - Reports
YesterdayRussia's Gamaleya Center Developing Medicine Containing Antibodies to Treat COVID
YesterdayDozens of US Navy Seals File Lawsuit After Being Denied Religious Exemption for Vaccine Mandate
YesterdayBiden Admin. Sending Court Docs to 78,000 Migrants Who Were Not Processed at Border - Report
YesterdayWall Street Down as Big Tech Ends 11-Day Stocks Rally Tuesday
YesterdayTaiwan’s Defense Ministry Reveals More Than 600 US Troops Visited Island Since 2019
YesterdayJake Sullivan Referred to as ‘Foreign Policy Advisor’ in Sussmann’s Indictment - Reports
YesterdayNobel Prize Winner, Girls' Rights Activist Malala Ties Knot in Private Ceremony in England
YesterdayUS House Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Aides Miller, McEnany in Capitol Riot Probe
YesterdayProf. Calls for Abolishing Grade System, Installing 'Labor-Based' One Instead - Report
YesterdayIran's President Calls for Setting up Security System Repelling Cyberattacks - Reports
Yesterday“I Hope You Die”: GOP Rep Details Threatening Voicemail After Infrastructure Vote - Report