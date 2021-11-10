Shooting in Scotland, South Dakota, Leaves Two Dead - Reports

An armed man in Scotland, South Dakota, was reportedly running down the town on Tuesday evening, “firing multiple rounds,” according to Raws Alerts. The police were said to be already at the scene. The shooting has resulted in five victims and at least two dead, according to Dakota News Now.South Dakota Department of Public Safety reportedly confirmed that the offender was arrested.One of the injured was delivered to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others sustained unknown injuries.According to South Dakota Department of Public Safety Information Officer Tony Mangan, the investigation is underway and charges against the shooter along with the identities would be revealed at a later time, the KYNT News reported.
Police haven't officially confirmed the shooting, local media claim two people, reportedly a father and his daughter, died in the incidend, life of another one is on the line.
