https://sputniknews.com/20211110/shooter-running-around-town-reported-in-scotland-south-dakota-1090608821.html

Shooting in Scotland, South Dakota, Leaves Two Dead - Reports

Shooting in Scotland, South Dakota, Leaves Two Dead - Reports

Shooting in Scotland, South Dakota, Leaves Two Dead - Reports

2021-11-10T01:35+0000

2021-11-10T01:35+0000

2021-11-10T02:20+0000

us

south dakota

shooting

dead

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390880_0:91:1920:1171_1920x0_80_0_0_9f325a54fb606d2e75d696c8532cadca.jpg

An armed man in Scotland, South Dakota, was reportedly running down the town on Tuesday evening, “firing multiple rounds,” according to Raws Alerts. The police were said to be already at the scene. The shooting has resulted in five victims and at least two dead, according to Dakota News Now.South Dakota Department of Public Safety reportedly confirmed that the offender was arrested.One of the injured was delivered to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others sustained unknown injuries.According to South Dakota Department of Public Safety Information Officer Tony Mangan, the investigation is underway and charges against the shooter along with the identities would be revealed at a later time, the KYNT News reported.

south dakota

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, south dakota, shooting, dead