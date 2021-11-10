‘Rust’ Film Crew Member Sues Actor Baldwin, Others Over Fatal Shooting
© REUTERS / ADRIA MALCOLMA security guard allows a compliance officer from the State of New Mexico onto the property of Bonanza Creek Ranch where on the film set of "Rust" Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on the movie set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, U.S., October 22, 2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The chief lighting technician for the movie “Rust” is suing actor Alec Baldwin and others involved with the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza on the film set for negligence that caused emotional distress.
Baldwin, assistant director Dave Hall, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the Rust Move Productions LLC and others are listed as defendants in the suit and are accused of negligence that caused emotional distress to chief lighting technician Serge Svetnoy as a result of the shooting.
“The acts and failures to act by [the defendants] constituted despicable conduct committed in willful, wanton, reckless, conscious, deliberate, aggravated, outrageous, and reprehensible disregard for the interests, rights, and safety of the cast and crew of Rust. As a direct and proximate result of the conduct described above, Plaintiff is entitled to recover from [the defendants] punitive and exemplary damages,” the court filing said on Wednesday.
Svetnoy was present during the shooting, which left Hutchins dead and Souza seriously wounded by a live round accidentally fired by Baldwin, and held Hutchins as she succumbed to the gunshot wound, the court filing said.
Crew members, including Gutierrez-Reed and Halls, failed to properly inspect the firearm prior to the shooting and the ammunition on set was not securely stored, Svetnoy said in the court filing.
Svetnoy is seeking compensatory, general, special, exemplary and punitive damages against the defendants and is demanding a trial by jury, the court filing said.