Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
NASA’s Next SpaceX Crew-3 Mission With 4 Astronauts Kicks Off at Kennedy Space Center
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/rust-film-crew-member-sues-actor-baldwin-others-over-fatal-shooting-1090639918.html
‘Rust’ Film Crew Member Sues Actor Baldwin, Others Over Fatal Shooting
‘Rust’ Film Crew Member Sues Actor Baldwin, Others Over Fatal Shooting
‘Rust’ Film Crew Member Sues Actor Baldwin, Others Over Fatal Shooting
2021-11-10T23:30+0000
2021-11-10T23:30+0000
lawsuit
movie
alec baldwin
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090455262_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_14ba0c61963264c37e021444a787d044.jpg
Baldwin, assistant director Dave Hall, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the Rust Move Productions LLC and others are listed as defendants in the suit and are accused of negligence that caused emotional distress to chief lighting technician Serge Svetnoy as a result of the shooting.Svetnoy was present during the shooting, which left Hutchins dead and Souza seriously wounded by a live round accidentally fired by Baldwin, and held Hutchins as she succumbed to the gunshot wound, the court filing said.Crew members, including Gutierrez-Reed and Halls, failed to properly inspect the firearm prior to the shooting and the ammunition on set was not securely stored, Svetnoy said in the court filing.Svetnoy is seeking compensatory, general, special, exemplary and punitive damages against the defendants and is demanding a trial by jury, the court filing said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090455262_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_5deb25b042fc16d04ee76beca388d1cc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lawsuit, movie, alec baldwin, us

‘Rust’ Film Crew Member Sues Actor Baldwin, Others Over Fatal Shooting

23:30 GMT 10.11.2021
© REUTERS / ADRIA MALCOLMA security guard allows a compliance officer from the State of New Mexico onto the property of Bonanza Creek Ranch where on the film set of "Rust" Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on the movie set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, U.S., October 22, 2021
A security guard allows a compliance officer from the State of New Mexico onto the property of Bonanza Creek Ranch where on the film set of Rust Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on the movie set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, U.S., October 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
© REUTERS / ADRIA MALCOLM
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The chief lighting technician for the movie “Rust” is suing actor Alec Baldwin and others involved with the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza on the film set for negligence that caused emotional distress.
Baldwin, assistant director Dave Hall, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the Rust Move Productions LLC and others are listed as defendants in the suit and are accused of negligence that caused emotional distress to chief lighting technician Serge Svetnoy as a result of the shooting.
“The acts and failures to act by [the defendants] constituted despicable conduct committed in willful, wanton, reckless, conscious, deliberate, aggravated, outrageous, and reprehensible disregard for the interests, rights, and safety of the cast and crew of Rust. As a direct and proximate result of the conduct described above, Plaintiff is entitled to recover from [the defendants] punitive and exemplary damages,”  the court filing said on Wednesday.
Svetnoy was present during the shooting, which left Hutchins dead and Souza seriously wounded by a live round accidentally fired by Baldwin, and held Hutchins as she succumbed to the gunshot wound, the court filing said.
Crew members, including Gutierrez-Reed and Halls, failed to properly inspect the firearm prior to the shooting and the ammunition on set was not securely stored, Svetnoy said in the court filing.
Svetnoy is seeking compensatory, general, special, exemplary and punitive damages against the defendants and is demanding a trial by jury, the court filing said.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:30 GMT‘Rust’ Film Crew Member Sues Actor Baldwin, Others Over Fatal Shooting
23:12 GMTMeghan Markle Thanks Prince Harry Who Quoted Spider-Man When Talking About Responsibility
23:08 GMTBBC Quits LGBT Scheme That Called For Male Access to Women-Only Spaces
22:37 GMTUS Sues Uber for Overcharging Disabled Riders With ‘Wait Time’ Fees
22:12 GMTDomestic Violent Extremists to Pose Significant Threat to US Homeland Into 2022
21:56 GMTStaffers at Astroworld Were Instructed to Refer to Possible Dead Fans as 'Smurfs' - Report
21:52 GMT‘Through Racial Lens’: Nearly Half of Elite Private Schools in US Adopted CRT, Study Shows
21:49 GMTNASA’s Next SpaceX Crew-3 Mission With 4 Astronauts Kicks Off at Kennedy Space Center
21:39 GMTCanada Could Share Experience With Ukraine on Language Policy, Russian Ambassador Says
21:16 GMTBiden to Sign $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill on Monday
21:13 GMT‘Covid Not Harmless to Children’: Surgeon General Blasts McConaughey’s Anti-Vaccine Mandate Stance
21:09 GMTKenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse’s Defense Moves to Mistrial Amid Prosecution Errors
20:41 GMTCuba Threatens to Sue Facebook Over Political Manipulation
20:28 GMTBankruptcy Is 'Matter of Days', Investor Says as China Evergrande Defaults on Interest Payments
19:38 GMTEx-State Chief Appointed People With 'Dubious Pakistan Connections': India's Maharashtra Minister
19:33 GMTMan Arrested for Giving Rape Threat to 10-Month-Old Daughter of Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli
19:30 GMTThree-Quarters of Americans Believe Facebook Makes Society Worse, Poll Finds
19:30 GMTScientists Roll Out Theory About 'Contagious' Dark Matter
19:29 GMTSteele Dossier Isn't 'Russian Disinformation,' But a Clinton Campaign Product, Journo Says
19:29 GMT'The Simpsons' Fans Gasp Amid Claims Astroworld Mayhem Was Predicted in the Show