https://sputniknews.com/20211110/rust-film-crew-member-sues-actor-baldwin-others-over-fatal-shooting-1090639918.html

‘Rust’ Film Crew Member Sues Actor Baldwin, Others Over Fatal Shooting

‘Rust’ Film Crew Member Sues Actor Baldwin, Others Over Fatal Shooting

‘Rust’ Film Crew Member Sues Actor Baldwin, Others Over Fatal Shooting

2021-11-10T23:30+0000

2021-11-10T23:30+0000

2021-11-10T23:30+0000

lawsuit

movie

alec baldwin

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090455262_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_14ba0c61963264c37e021444a787d044.jpg

Baldwin, assistant director Dave Hall, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the Rust Move Productions LLC and others are listed as defendants in the suit and are accused of negligence that caused emotional distress to chief lighting technician Serge Svetnoy as a result of the shooting.Svetnoy was present during the shooting, which left Hutchins dead and Souza seriously wounded by a live round accidentally fired by Baldwin, and held Hutchins as she succumbed to the gunshot wound, the court filing said.Crew members, including Gutierrez-Reed and Halls, failed to properly inspect the firearm prior to the shooting and the ammunition on set was not securely stored, Svetnoy said in the court filing.Svetnoy is seeking compensatory, general, special, exemplary and punitive damages against the defendants and is demanding a trial by jury, the court filing said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

lawsuit, movie, alec baldwin, us