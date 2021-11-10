Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Thousands of Migrants Camp Out at Belarus-Poland Border
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/russian-military-detects-us-air-force-e-8c-reconnaissance-strike-coordination-plane-over-black-sea-1090613825.html
Russian Military Detects US Air Force E-8C Reconnaissance, Strike Coordination Plane Over Black Sea
Russian Military Detects US Air Force E-8C Reconnaissance, Strike Coordination Plane Over Black Sea
The aircraft, which departed from the Ramstein airbase in Germany, was escorted by Russian radar stations during the entire flight that lasted 5 hours and 13... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-10T07:00+0000
2021-11-10T07:46+0000
russia
us
reconnaissance flight
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090614146_0:97:1601:997_1920x0_80_0_0_87cd36da3d0058aef13356f2c314bbcf.jpg
The Defence Ministry also noted that US activity in the region (including military drills in the Black Sea) aims to examine the theatre of military operations in case of a possible escalation in Donbass.Russia has repeatedly expressed concerns about NATO's escalating activity in the Black Sea, warning that it may result in unwanted incidents.The E-8C is a modified Boeing 707-300 that is equipped with various detection systems to gather and display broad and detailed battlefield information.
Shoot that piece of shit down.
4
Il est Grand Temps que Biden arrête de Pété, il faut clairement qu'il se CHIE DESSUS !!!
3
3
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090614146_0:0:1423:1067_1920x0_80_0_0_27cfc1e4570287fc37d32c59aca1b256.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, us, reconnaissance flight

Russian Military Detects US Air Force E-8C Reconnaissance, Strike Coordination Plane Over Black Sea

07:00 GMT 10.11.2021 (Updated: 07:46 GMT 10.11.2021)
CC BY-SA 2.0 / ken H / E-8C E-8C
E-8C - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / ken H / E-8C
Subscribe
The aircraft, which departed from the Ramstein airbase in Germany, was escorted by Russian radar stations during the entire flight that lasted 5 hours and 13 minutes, the ministry noted. The E-8C came within 35 kilometres (21 miles) of the Russian border.

"On 9 November, between 14:15 and 19:28 [Moscow time, 11:15-16:28 GMT], a US Air Force E-8C ground target reconnaissance and strike control aircraft was detected over the Black Sea", an official statement read.

The Defence Ministry also noted that US activity in the region (including military drills in the Black Sea) aims to examine the theatre of military operations in case of a possible escalation in Donbass.

"Taking into account the fact that in addition to the US Navy, tactical, patrol, and strategic aviation, as well as contingents of the armed forces of Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, Turkey, and Ukraine are planned to be involved in the drills, there is obviously an examination of the alleged theatre of military operations in case of Kiev's preparations for a belligerent solution [use of force] in the southeast", the ministry said, adding that such actions are destabilising.

Russia has repeatedly expressed concerns about NATO's escalating activity in the Black Sea, warning that it may result in unwanted incidents.
The E-8C is a modified Boeing 707-300 that is equipped with various detection systems to gather and display broad and detailed battlefield information.
1030014
Discuss
Popular comments
Shoot that piece of shit down.
HappyGringo
10 November, 10:12 GMT4
000000
Il est Grand Temps que Biden arrête de Pété, il faut clairement qu'il se CHIE DESSUS !!!
STABOU Youssef
10 November, 10:05 GMT3
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:13 GMTThousands of Migrants Camp Out at Belarus-Poland Border
08:10 GMTRussia Ready for Substantive Dialogue With Canada on Syria, Ambassador Says
08:04 GMT'Presidents Are Not Kings': Judge OKs House's Access to 6 January Capitol Riot-Related Docs
07:51 GMTMPs and Constituents Divided Over Geoffrey Cox's Second Job Scandal
07:07 GMTSweden to Lower Threshold for Legal Gender Change to Twelve
07:00 GMTRussian Military Detects US Air Force E-8C Reconnaissance, Strike Coordination Plane Over Black Sea
06:46 GMTAustrian Interior Minister Asks EU to Help Poland Protect External Borders
06:46 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Refutes Polish President Duda's Accusations Over Migration Border Crisis
06:20 GMTKishida Elected Japan's 101st Prime Minister
06:17 GMTBias & Discrimination? What's Behind Surging Crime Rates Among Arabs in Israel?
05:54 GMTNorway Ponders New COVID-19 Measures Amid Infection Record
05:51 GMTSajid Javid Announces Compulsory COVID Vaccination for NHS Workers Starting April 2022
05:35 GMTDanish Military Called to Let Russian Ship Sail Free Ahead of Arrest in Legal Dispute – Report
04:59 GMTLive Updates: Poland Records Almost 600 Attempts to Illegally Cross Border in Past 24 Hours
04:27 GMT'Cigar Jokes & Anal Sex Dreams': Former Aid Releases Memoirs About Her Work With Cuomo
04:15 GMTCould Post-Brexit Row Over Northern Ireland Protocol Trigger Repetition of The Troubles?
03:57 GMTUS Media Watchdog Grades Big Tech Average 'F' Over Suppression of Free Speech
03:25 GMTPrince Harry Says Wrote to Twitter CEO About ‘Allowing a Coup’ Just Day Before January 6 - Report
02:05 GMTGesture of Goodwill
01:35 GMTShooting in Scotland, South Dakota, Leaves Two Dead - Reports