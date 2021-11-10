https://sputniknews.com/20211110/russian-military-detects-us-air-force-e-8c-reconnaissance-strike-coordination-plane-over-black-sea-1090613825.html

Russian Military Detects US Air Force E-8C Reconnaissance, Strike Coordination Plane Over Black Sea

Russian Military Detects US Air Force E-8C Reconnaissance, Strike Coordination Plane Over Black Sea

The aircraft, which departed from the Ramstein airbase in Germany, was escorted by Russian radar stations during the entire flight that lasted 5 hours and 13... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Defence Ministry also noted that US activity in the region (including military drills in the Black Sea) aims to examine the theatre of military operations in case of a possible escalation in Donbass.Russia has repeatedly expressed concerns about NATO's escalating activity in the Black Sea, warning that it may result in unwanted incidents.The E-8C is a modified Boeing 707-300 that is equipped with various detection systems to gather and display broad and detailed battlefield information.

