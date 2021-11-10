https://sputniknews.com/20211110/russian-exporters-will-participate-in-rec-business-mission-to-kyrgyzstan-1090628733.html
Russian Exporters Will Participate in REC Business Mission to Kyrgyzstan
On 10 November, an international business mission of Russian exporters was launched in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan. The mission was organised by the Russian Export Centre (REC group - which is part of VEB.RF) and the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF), and 30 Russian exporting firms took part, REC said.
“Our countries have actively promoted business relations for a long time, and to extend cooperation we are ready to discuss prospects and growth points for the export of Russian products to the Kyrgyz Republic, including projects which require the participation of Russian companies, the use of the REC group's financial tools and Russian high-tech equipment in the framework of state programmes for the development of production and infrastructure projects,” Azer Talibov, chairman of Eximbank, said during the business mission's opening ceremony.
According to Talibov, projects run jointly by REC group and the RKDF open new opportunities for a substantial rise in exports to Kyrgyzstan from Russian exporters. At the same time, the Kyrgyz side will have access to quality Russian products, being able to use the tools offered by both companies. The opening was attended by Kyrgyzstan's first deputy chairman of the cabinet, Arzibek Kozhoshev, Kyrgyzstan's ambassador to Russia, Nikolay Udovichenko, the chairman of RKDF, Artem Novikov, presidehn of the Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan, Anwar Abdraev, and NatsProm Leasing's chief executive, Dmitry Eroshok.
As part of the business mission, Russian producers - as well as suppliers of goods and services - will meet importers, state authority representatives and senior businessmen in Kyrgyzstan to present products and enhance their business contacts.
Russian exporters are showcasing such products as are in the agro-industrial complex (beef cattle breeding, compound animal feeding stuff, food products, aquaculture, agricultural equipment), fertilisers, hydropower equipment and energy-saving technologies, information technology for banking, engineering, construction materials and more.