Russia Eyes Wider Consular Presence in Canada, With New Mission in Vancouver - Ambassador
Russia Eyes Wider Consular Presence in Canada, With New Mission in Vancouver - Ambassador
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Russia needs a wider consular presence in Canada and is going to work with Canadian authorities to explore the possibility of opening a...
russia
canada
Russia has a consular section at the embassy in Ottawa, as well as consulates in Montreal and Toronto. In addition, after the pandemic hiatus, it is resuming visits of consular officers to cities with a large Russian community, such as Vancouver, Halifax, Windsor, Edmonton, Calgary, and Winnipeg, according to the diplomat.
https://sputniknews.com/20210604/cerba-canada-to-work-with-russia-to-meet-challenges-in-arctic-despite-political-clashes-1083075946.html
canada
russia, canada

Russia Eyes Wider Consular Presence in Canada, With New Mission in Vancouver - Ambassador

18:10 GMT 10.11.2021 (Updated: 18:11 GMT 10.11.2021)
The flag of Canada on the car of the embassy in front of the building of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The flag of Canada on the car of the embassy in front of the building of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the photo bank
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Russia needs a wider consular presence in Canada and is going to work with Canadian authorities to explore the possibility of opening a diplomatic mission in Vancouver, Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.
Russia has a consular section at the embassy in Ottawa, as well as consulates in Montreal and Toronto. In addition, after the pandemic hiatus, it is resuming visits of consular officers to cities with a large Russian community, such as Vancouver, Halifax, Windsor, Edmonton, Calgary, and Winnipeg, according to the diplomat.

"In our opinion, there is an objective need to expand our consular presence. We will work with the Canadian side on the possibility of opening a mission in Vancouver. This is one of the most important practical tasks", Stepanov said.

Stepanov, who has led the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Foreign Policy Planning Department since 2016, was appointed as the ambassador to Canada in March.
CERBA: Canada to Work With Russia to Meet Challenges in Arctic Despite Political Clashes
4 June, 18:41 GMT
CERBA: Canada to Work With Russia to Meet Challenges in Arctic Despite Political Clashes
4 June, 18:41 GMT
He joined the Foreign Ministry in 1994 and has since served in several roles, including as political and military counsellor for the Russian Embassy in the United States.
210000
