Russia Eyes Wider Consular Presence in Canada, With New Mission in Vancouver - Ambassador

Russia has a consular section at the embassy in Ottawa, as well as consulates in Montreal and Toronto. In addition, after the pandemic hiatus, it is resuming visits of consular officers to cities with a large Russian community, such as Vancouver, Halifax, Windsor, Edmonton, Calgary, and Winnipeg, according to the diplomat.Stepanov, who has led the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Foreign Policy Planning Department since 2016, was appointed as the ambassador to Canada in March.He joined the Foreign Ministry in 1994 and has since served in several roles, including as political and military counsellor for the Russian Embassy in the United States.

