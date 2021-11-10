Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Von der Leyen Addresses Journalists After Negotiations With Biden
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/rna-molecule-triggers-covid-19-immunity-in-mice-without-vaccination---yale-university-1090632140.html
RNA Molecule Triggers COVID-19 Immunity in Mice Without Vaccination - Yale University
RNA Molecule Triggers COVID-19 Immunity in Mice Without Vaccination - Yale University
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tests in mice with an RNA molecule demonstrated an ability to trigger a powerful immunity to COVID-19 without a vaccination, offering... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-10T17:11+0000
2021-11-10T17:11+0000
tech
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19046/23/190462369_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7cf924eb519511c513e8ca7476edccde.jpg
“The molecule, known as SLR14, is a simple, easy to manufacture, loop of RNA that can trigger the production of interferons, a group of proteins produced by immune cells that are key to the body’s innate, or initial, response to infection. Multiple studies have shown that COVID-19 patients who produce high levels of interferons have far better outcomes than those for whom interferon levels are low during early days of infection,” Yale University said in a press release.Treated mice also responded well to numerous variants of the novel coronavirus, including the Delta variant that has become the predominant strain of the virus in the United States. Details were published Wednesday in the journal Experimental Medicine, the release said.In experiments, the researchers found that a single dose of the compound was sufficient to protect mice against severe disease and death, worked against a variety of variants, and could even eradicate the virus from mice with chronic infections, the release added.The molecule works by jump starting what the release characterized as the immune system’s first responders to viral infection, according to the release.
https://sputniknews.com/20211106/no-laughing-matter-hyenas-at-denver-zoo-test-positive-for-covid-19-1090516117.html
so let’s get this stuff in manufacture but let’s pick a company that’s not going to screw the public on cost.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19046/23/190462369_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1684ed4f1f6ebf0cb5f5d6a7d69fb30d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, covid-19

RNA Molecule Triggers COVID-19 Immunity in Mice Without Vaccination - Yale University

17:11 GMT 10.11.2021
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the photo bankLab mice
Lab mice - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tests in mice with an RNA molecule demonstrated an ability to trigger a powerful immunity to COVID-19 without a vaccination, offering potential path to protect people in nations where vaccines are in short supply, Yale University said on Wednesday.
“The molecule, known as SLR14, is a simple, easy to manufacture, loop of RNA that can trigger the production of interferons, a group of proteins produced by immune cells that are key to the body’s innate, or initial, response to infection. Multiple studies have shown that COVID-19 patients who produce high levels of interferons have far better outcomes than those for whom interferon levels are low during early days of infection,” Yale University said in a press release.
Treated mice also responded well to numerous variants of the novel coronavirus, including the Delta variant that has become the predominant strain of the virus in the United States. Details were published Wednesday in the journal Experimental Medicine, the release said.

If clinical trials in humans confirm the efficacy of SLR14, the relatively inexpensive compound could help reduce COVID-19 cases in low-income countries where vaccine availability is limited. It could also provide important benefits for immunocompromised individuals who are not able to create sufficient levels of antibody-producing B cells and virus-killing T cells, the release also said.

In experiments, the researchers found that a single dose of the compound was sufficient to protect mice against severe disease and death, worked against a variety of variants, and could even eradicate the virus from mice with chronic infections, the release added.
The molecule works by jump starting what the release characterized as the immune system’s first responders to viral infection, according to the release.
Hyena at the Denver Zoo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2021
No Laughing Matter: Hyenas at Denver Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19
6 November, 03:58 GMT
200400
Discuss
Popular comments
so let’s get this stuff in manufacture but let’s pick a company that’s not going to screw the public on cost.
Tom One
10 November, 20:29 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:40 GMTVon der Leyen Addresses Journalists After Negotiations With Biden
17:21 GMT'Deep S***': NRA 'Secret Tapes' Revealing Group's Post-Columbine Strategy Leaked After Two Decades
17:18 GMTBiden Vows to Strike Back at Price Gouging in US Energy Sector
17:11 GMTRNA Molecule Triggers COVID-19 Immunity in Mice Without Vaccination - Yale University
16:23 GMTRosenbaum 'Threatened My Life Twice' Says Rittenhouse as He Takes the Stand
16:23 GMTBill Gates Could Have Been Richer Than Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Combined, Report Says
16:21 GMTPHOTO: Rare 'Pink Leopard' Spotted in India's Rajasthan for First Time
16:19 GMTMagnitude 6.6 Earthquake Detected Near Ryukyu Islands, Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued
16:14 GMTUK Carrier Strike Group Tracked, Sidestepped Chinese Submarines During Trip Through South China Sea
16:03 GMT'Like Throwing Toothpicks at Mountain': Ex-Australian PM Mocks Effect of AUKUS Subs Plan on China
15:54 GMTUS Consumer Prices Up 6.2% in Year to October, Keeping Pressure on Economy
15:53 GMTMeta Partners With Microsoft to Integrate Workplace, Teams Platforms
15:49 GMTAdding Oil to Fire? Another UK MP in Hot Water for Lobbying Hand Sanitiser Company's Interests
15:30 GMTLed Zeppelin’s Manager Defecated on Teenage Groupie and Inserted Fish Into Her, Book Claims
15:30 GMTFormer Police Officer and Seven Others Charged Over London Nightclub Licence Bribes
15:13 GMTUS Piles Black Sea Tinderbox
15:09 GMTUK PM Johnson Holds Press Conference at COP26 in Glasgow
15:08 GMTBitcoin Hits New Historic High at $69,000
15:06 GMTDynamite 'Grambo' Testimony at Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Goes Viral
14:48 GMTWhat is the 'Ndrangheta and How Did It Move Out of the 'Shadow' of the Sicilian Mafia?