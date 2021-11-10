PHOTO: Rare 'Pink Leopard' Spotted in India's Rajasthan for First Time

Registration was successful!
Locals in the Pali district of India's state of Rajasthan claim to have spotted a rare "pink leopard" in the Ranakpur region, located in the Aravalli hills. This is the first recorded sighting of a pink leopard in the country.While talking to local media, Rajsamand Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Fateh Singh Rathore confirmed the sighting of the pink leopard.The most recent sighting of the rare pink leopard in the region is being regarded both as a matter of pride and concern by locals.Some experts believe that the leopard's strawberry-coloured coat may have been caused by a genetic condition.Earlier, a leopard with spots on a pink coat instead of the usual yellowish-brown was spotted in South Africa in 2012 and 2019.
16:21 GMT 10.11.2021 (Updated: 16:27 GMT 10.11.2021)
CC0 / / Leopard
Leopard - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
CC0 / /
Indian forest officials said that locals claim to have spotted a “pink leopard” on more than one occasion, but it was only recently that the big cat with a strawberry-coloured coat was photographed in the region.
Locals in the Pali district of India's state of Rajasthan claim to have spotted a rare "pink leopard" in the Ranakpur region, located in the Aravalli hills. This is the first recorded sighting of a pink leopard in the country.
While talking to local media, Rajsamand Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Fateh Singh Rathore confirmed the sighting of the pink leopard.
The most recent sighting of the rare pink leopard in the region is being regarded both as a matter of pride and concern by locals.
Some experts believe that the leopard's strawberry-coloured coat may have been caused by a genetic condition.
Earlier, a leopard with spots on a pink coat instead of the usual yellowish-brown was spotted in South Africa in 2012 and 2019.
