Norway Ponders New COVID-19 Measures Amid Infection Record

In the last 24 hours, 2,126 COVID infections have been registered in Norway, wholly 500 more than the same day last week, setting a new record. The number of cases is the highest registered in Norway since the pandemic broke out. The previous record was set on 1 November at 1,973 cases, according to the National Institute of Public Health (FHI).The current seven-day average of 1,467 infections in the Nordic country is a quarter higher than compared to last week.Norwegian Health Director Bjørn Guldvog urged to review the entire chain of measures and see whether it is necessary to adjust them. Furthermore, he announced advice on national measures to come soon, envisioning random checks at the border and measures for unvaccinated health personnel that come into contact with patients.Yet, because the vaccines largely protect against serious illness, society can tolerate higher infection rates than before, without the need for full lockdowns, the authorities said.So far, Norway, a nation of 5.3 million, has recorded a total of 220,513 COVID-19 cases, having fully vaccinated 69 percent of its population. A total of 924 COVID-infected people have died in Norway since March 2020. Whether patients have died of or with the disease is not always possible to establish. Some 58.7 percent of all deaths occurred in those above the age of 80. In the age group under 50, only 22 deaths have been reported in Norway.A spike in the number of infected individuals has also been registered in neighbours Denmark and Finland. The continuous near-record spread even spurred the Danish government to reconsider its abolition of restrictions and reintroduce COVID passports.

TruePatriot You clowns need to realize that the jabs are the ones spreading the bug right now and that 60+% of covid hospitilizations are those fully jabbed,. You are facing a pox of the vaccinated, so STOP doing it. Duh. 1

1

