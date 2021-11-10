Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/norway-ponders-new-covid-19-measures-amid-infection-record-1090611814.html
Norway Ponders New COVID-19 Measures Amid Infection Record
Norway Ponders New COVID-19 Measures Amid Infection Record
While announcing new measures to come, the authorities underscored that the high vaccination uptake grants a protection level that allows society to tolerate... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-10T05:54+0000
2021-11-10T05:54+0000
news
europe
norway
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0c/1080745778_0:866:2048:2018_1920x0_80_0_0_4cf366c916542a6167f24efbeacb3e29.jpg
In the last 24 hours, 2,126 COVID infections have been registered in Norway, wholly 500 more than the same day last week, setting a new record. The number of cases is the highest registered in Norway since the pandemic broke out. The previous record was set on 1 November at 1,973 cases, according to the National Institute of Public Health (FHI).The current seven-day average of 1,467 infections in the Nordic country is a quarter higher than compared to last week.Norwegian Health Director Bjørn Guldvog urged to review the entire chain of measures and see whether it is necessary to adjust them. Furthermore, he announced advice on national measures to come soon, envisioning random checks at the border and measures for unvaccinated health personnel that come into contact with patients.Yet, because the vaccines largely protect against serious illness, society can tolerate higher infection rates than before, without the need for full lockdowns, the authorities said.So far, Norway, a nation of 5.3 million, has recorded a total of 220,513 COVID-19 cases, having fully vaccinated 69 percent of its population. A total of 924 COVID-infected people have died in Norway since March 2020. Whether patients have died of or with the disease is not always possible to establish. Some 58.7 percent of all deaths occurred in those above the age of 80. In the age group under 50, only 22 deaths have been reported in Norway.A spike in the number of infected individuals has also been registered in neighbours Denmark and Finland. The continuous near-record spread even spurred the Danish government to reconsider its abolition of restrictions and reintroduce COVID passports.
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/denmark-plans-to-reintroduce-covid-passports-amid-recent-surge-to-make-it-difficult-for-unvaxxed-1090582538.html
You clowns need to realize that the jabs are the ones spreading the bug right now and that 60+% of covid hospitilizations are those fully jabbed,. You are facing a pox of the vaccinated, so STOP doing it. Duh.
1
1
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0c/1080745778_0:674:2048:2210_1920x0_80_0_0_ef0a23bc0fce7f144c336757694202f1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, europe, norway, covid-19

Norway Ponders New COVID-19 Measures Amid Infection Record

05:54 GMT 10.11.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Harald Groven / HøstferieturA walk in an autumn forest in Norway
A walk in an autumn forest in Norway - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Harald Groven / Høstferietur
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
While announcing new measures to come, the authorities underscored that the high vaccination uptake grants a protection level that allows society to tolerate higher infection rates than before, steering it clear from full lockdowns, the authorities said.
In the last 24 hours, 2,126 COVID infections have been registered in Norway, wholly 500 more than the same day last week, setting a new record.
The number of cases is the highest registered in Norway since the pandemic broke out. The previous record was set on 1 November at 1,973 cases, according to the National Institute of Public Health (FHI).
The current seven-day average of 1,467 infections in the Nordic country is a quarter higher than compared to last week.
Norwegian Health Director Bjørn Guldvog urged to review the entire chain of measures and see whether it is necessary to adjust them. Furthermore, he announced advice on national measures to come soon, envisioning random checks at the border and measures for unvaccinated health personnel that come into contact with patients.

"We have given an assignment to our agencies to continuously assess the need for regional and national measures. If we receive recommendations on this, we will quickly take a stance on it", Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol of the Labour Party said.

Yet, because the vaccines largely protect against serious illness, society can tolerate higher infection rates than before, without the need for full lockdowns, the authorities said.

So far, Norway, a nation of 5.3 million, has recorded a total of 220,513 COVID-19 cases, having fully vaccinated 69 percent of its population.

A total of 924 COVID-infected people have died in Norway since March 2020. Whether patients have died of or with the disease is not always possible to establish. Some 58.7 percent of all deaths occurred in those above the age of 80. In the age group under 50, only 22 deaths have been reported in Norway.
A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
Denmark Plans to Reintroduce COVID Passports Amid Recent Surge to 'Make it Difficult' for Unvaxxed
Yesterday, 06:13 GMT
A spike in the number of infected individuals has also been registered in neighbours Denmark and Finland. The continuous near-record spread even spurred the Danish government to reconsider its abolition of restrictions and reintroduce COVID passports.
010010
Discuss
Popular comments
You clowns need to realize that the jabs are the ones spreading the bug right now and that 60+% of covid hospitilizations are those fully jabbed,. You are facing a pox of the vaccinated, so STOP doing it. Duh.
TruePatriot
10 November, 09:12 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:46 GMTAustrian Interior Minister Asks EU to Help Poland Protect External Borders
06:46 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Refutes Polish President Duda's Accusations Over Migration Border Crisis
06:20 GMTKishida Elected Japan's 101st Prime Minister
06:17 GMTBias & Discrimination? What's Behind Surging Crime Rates Among Arabs in Israel?
05:54 GMTNorway Ponders New COVID-19 Measures Amid Infection Record
05:51 GMTSajid Javid Announces Compulsory COVID Vaccination for NHS Workers Starting April 2022
05:35 GMTDanish Military Called to Let Russian Ship Sail Free Ahead of Arrest in Legal Dispute – Report
04:59 GMTLive Updates: Russian FM Refutes Polish President Duda's Accusations Over Migration Border Crisis
04:27 GMT'Cigar Jokes & Anal Sex Dreams': Former Aid Releases Memoirs About Her Work With Cuomo
04:15 GMTCould Post-Brexit Row Over Northern Ireland Protocol Trigger Repetition of The Troubles?
03:57 GMTUS Media Watchdog Grades Big Tech Average 'F' Over Suppression of Free Speech
03:25 GMTPrince Harry Says Wrote to Twitter CEO About ‘Allowing a Coup’ Just Day Before January 6 - Report
02:05 GMTGesture of Goodwill
01:35 GMTShooting in Scotland, South Dakota, Leaves Two Dead - Reports
00:53 GMTCruz Dubs Hillary Clinton 'Oscar the Grouch' as His Feud With Sesame Street's Big Bird Endures
00:31 GMTTravis Scott 'Absolutely' Should Have Stopped Show As Chaos Unfolded, Houston Fire Chief Says
00:10 GMTBiden, Xi to Hold Virtual Summit Next Week, But Not ‘Seeking Specific Deliverables’ - Report
YesterdayDurham Indictment Is ’Bad News’ For Those Media Outlets That Peddled Steele Dossier - Report
YesterdayNASA Delays Human Moon Landing Until 2025, Blames 7 Months Lost in Litigation
YesterdayFacebook to Remove Certain Targeted Ads, Expand Ad Control Features