Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: EU Court Supports European Commission's 2017 Decision to Fine Google 2.4 Billion Euros
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/new-normal-are-moderate-democrats-trying-to-rebrand-themselves-1090619261.html
New, 'Normal': Are Moderate Democrats Trying to 'Rebrand' Themselves?
New, 'Normal': Are Moderate Democrats Trying to 'Rebrand' Themselves?
The Democratic Party has witnessed a lot of internal drama of late, with Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda causing divisions among several factions - the... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-10T11:09+0000
2021-11-10T11:09+0000
joe biden
us
democrats
progressives
moderates
build back better
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090619947_0:89:3325:1959_1920x0_80_0_0_66d96769ae8c838f60998556741b5f2f.jpg
Democratic Representative Conor Lamb earlier in the week took to Twitter to brand himself a "normal" Democrat - in an apparent dig at the "socialists" and progressive Democrats who refrained from supporting the infrastructure bill in the House of Representatives.He also said that he, in contrast to "anyone else in this race", has won several races against former President Donald Trump and his candidates in GOP districts, and underlined his support for the infrastructure bill.Such a self-description has since prompted speculations that this may be the new way for moderate Democrats to present themselves and their political views. The suggestions were fuelled by another representative, Abigail Spanberger (D-NJ), saying that President Joe Biden was "elected to be normal [...] and stop the chaos".However, after his new "label" for moderate Democrats garnered attention from the outlet Axios, Lamb again took to Twitter to elaborate on the concept of normalcy.His sentiment was not widely shared by netizens, who immediately suggested that the existence of "normal" Democrats implies "abnormal" ones as well.Others even went on to slam the idea of "normal Democrats", asserting that it will not work in the elections and even equating moderates with Republicans.The Democrats recently weathered an election loss in Virginia, with their candidate Terry McAuliffe losing a tight race to his Republican rival Glenn Youngkin. Many observers suggested that the fallout for the Democratic Party will be even bigger during the 2022 midterms, with President Joe Biden also suffering a sharp decline in his approval ratings.Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill has divided not only the Democratic Party but House Republicans as well, given that 13 GOP lawmakers in the House decided to greenlight the package, prompting outrage among some of their counterparts. Among Democrats, six progressive lawmakers voted no on the infrastructure bill, citing their efforts to maintain leverage and push for larger spending on social issues.Both moderate Democrats and Republicans appear not to share the idea of increasing social spending amid the US economy rebounding in the wake of the pandemic and the country's sweeping national debt. Still, having received the necessary votes in both chambers of Congress, the infrastructure bill is now heading to Biden's desk, with another bill - the $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better Act" - to be voted on later.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090619947_297:0:3028:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b120710ff410298e0f835e42cfa37b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, democrats, progressives, moderates, build back better

New, 'Normal': Are Moderate Democrats Trying to 'Rebrand' Themselves?

11:09 GMT 10.11.2021
© REUTERS / ERIN SCOTTThe U.S. Capitol dome is seen in Washington, U.S., December 17, 2020
The U.S. Capitol dome is seen in Washington, U.S., December 17, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
© REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The Democratic Party has witnessed a lot of internal drama of late, with Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda causing divisions among several factions - the moderates and the progressives. Yet, even after the passage of one of Biden's spending bills - the infrastructure package - these divisions have not disappeared.
Democratic Representative Conor Lamb earlier in the week took to Twitter to brand himself a "normal" Democrat - in an apparent dig at the "socialists" and progressive Democrats who refrained from supporting the infrastructure bill in the House of Representatives.

"If you want a senator who runs as a socialist, feeds the GOP attack ads, & didn't help with infrastructure, I'M NOT YOUR GUY", Lamb tweeted on Monday. "That's not how you beat Republicans. I know because I've actually done it & will again. I'm a normal Democrat who supports jobs & wins elections".

He also said that he, in contrast to "anyone else in this race", has won several races against former President Donald Trump and his candidates in GOP districts, and underlined his support for the infrastructure bill.
Such a self-description has since prompted speculations that this may be the new way for moderate Democrats to present themselves and their political views. The suggestions were fuelled by another representative, Abigail Spanberger (D-NJ), saying that President Joe Biden was "elected to be normal [...] and stop the chaos".
However, after his new "label" for moderate Democrats garnered attention from the outlet Axios, Lamb again took to Twitter to elaborate on the concept of normalcy.

"It's not a 'new label'. For a Democrat, it is normal to support jobs. Period. It's what has tied our party together for generations", he said.

His sentiment was not widely shared by netizens, who immediately suggested that the existence of "normal" Democrats implies "abnormal" ones as well.
Others even went on to slam the idea of "normal Democrats", asserting that it will not work in the elections and even equating moderates with Republicans.
The Democrats recently weathered an election loss in Virginia, with their candidate Terry McAuliffe losing a tight race to his Republican rival Glenn Youngkin. Many observers suggested that the fallout for the Democratic Party will be even bigger during the 2022 midterms, with President Joe Biden also suffering a sharp decline in his approval ratings.
Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill has divided not only the Democratic Party but House Republicans as well, given that 13 GOP lawmakers in the House decided to greenlight the package, prompting outrage among some of their counterparts. Among Democrats, six progressive lawmakers voted no on the infrastructure bill, citing their efforts to maintain leverage and push for larger spending on social issues.
Both moderate Democrats and Republicans appear not to share the idea of increasing social spending amid the US economy rebounding in the wake of the pandemic and the country's sweeping national debt. Still, having received the necessary votes in both chambers of Congress, the infrastructure bill is now heading to Biden's desk, with another bill - the $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better Act" - to be voted on later.
011000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:27 GMTKremlin Alarmed Over Situation at Poland-Belarus Border, Understands Its Complexity
11:24 GMTUS Department of Justice to Launch Crackdown on Corporate Crime 'in Weeks to Come'
11:09 GMTNew, 'Normal': Are Moderate Democrats Trying to 'Rebrand' Themselves?
10:17 GMTEU Court Supports European Commission's 2017 Decision to Fine Google 2.4 Billion Euros
10:10 GMTGoogle Wins Legal Case Over Safari Browser Tracking in UK Supreme Court
10:02 GMTPLA Eastern Theatre Command Conducts Combat Readiness Patrol Near Taiwan Straits
10:02 GMTUK Police Formally Considering Calls to Investigate 'Cash for Peerage' Allegations
09:42 GMTNetizens Outraged as Speeding Car Rams Into Vehicles, Tossing People in India's Jodhpur - Video
09:32 GMTPakistan Hopes for Resumption of Kartarpur Pilgrimage After Statement By Indian Punjab State Chief
09:10 GMTWar on Memes: US Surgeon General Announces Online Tool to Fight Against COVID 'Misinformation'
08:54 GMTUK Supreme Court to Announce Ruling on 'Significant' Lloyd v Google Case Over User Privacy Breach
08:13 GMTThousands of Migrants Camp Out at Belarus-Poland Border
08:10 GMTRussia Ready for Substantive Dialogue With Canada on Syria, Ambassador Says
08:04 GMT'Presidents are not Kings': Judge OKs House's Access to 6 January Capitol Riot-Related Docs
07:51 GMTMPs and Constituents Divided Over Geoffrey Cox's Second Job Scandal
07:07 GMTSweden to Lower Threshold for Legal Gender Change to Twelve
07:00 GMTRussian Military Detects US Air Force E-8C Reconnaissance, Strike Coordination Plane Over Black Sea
06:46 GMTAustrian Interior Minister Asks EU to Help Poland Protect External Borders
06:46 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Refutes Polish President Duda's Accusations Over Migration Border Crisis
06:20 GMTKishida Elected Japan's 101st Prime Minister