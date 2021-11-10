https://sputniknews.com/20211110/new-normal-are-moderate-democrats-trying-to-rebrand-themselves-1090619261.html

New, 'Normal': Are Moderate Democrats Trying to 'Rebrand' Themselves?

The Democratic Party has witnessed a lot of internal drama of late, with Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda causing divisions among several factions - the... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

joe biden

us

democrats

progressives

moderates

build back better

Democratic Representative Conor Lamb earlier in the week took to Twitter to brand himself a "normal" Democrat - in an apparent dig at the "socialists" and progressive Democrats who refrained from supporting the infrastructure bill in the House of Representatives.He also said that he, in contrast to "anyone else in this race", has won several races against former President Donald Trump and his candidates in GOP districts, and underlined his support for the infrastructure bill.Such a self-description has since prompted speculations that this may be the new way for moderate Democrats to present themselves and their political views. The suggestions were fuelled by another representative, Abigail Spanberger (D-NJ), saying that President Joe Biden was "elected to be normal [...] and stop the chaos".However, after his new "label" for moderate Democrats garnered attention from the outlet Axios, Lamb again took to Twitter to elaborate on the concept of normalcy.His sentiment was not widely shared by netizens, who immediately suggested that the existence of "normal" Democrats implies "abnormal" ones as well.Others even went on to slam the idea of "normal Democrats", asserting that it will not work in the elections and even equating moderates with Republicans.The Democrats recently weathered an election loss in Virginia, with their candidate Terry McAuliffe losing a tight race to his Republican rival Glenn Youngkin. Many observers suggested that the fallout for the Democratic Party will be even bigger during the 2022 midterms, with President Joe Biden also suffering a sharp decline in his approval ratings.Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill has divided not only the Democratic Party but House Republicans as well, given that 13 GOP lawmakers in the House decided to greenlight the package, prompting outrage among some of their counterparts. Among Democrats, six progressive lawmakers voted no on the infrastructure bill, citing their efforts to maintain leverage and push for larger spending on social issues.Both moderate Democrats and Republicans appear not to share the idea of increasing social spending amid the US economy rebounding in the wake of the pandemic and the country's sweeping national debt. Still, having received the necessary votes in both chambers of Congress, the infrastructure bill is now heading to Biden's desk, with another bill - the $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better Act" - to be voted on later.

