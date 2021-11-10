https://sputniknews.com/20211110/netizens-outraged-as-speeding-car-rams-into-vehicles-tossing-people-in-indias-jodhpur---video-1090610980.html

Netizens Outraged as Speeding Car Rams Into Vehicles, Tossing People in India's Jodhpur - Video

All of the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where one succumbed to their wounds and nine others are currently undergoing treatment. The local police... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

A video of a horrific incident showing a speeding Audi hitting several people riding motorbikes and scooters before ramming into roadside shanties on a busy street in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, has taken the internet by storm.In the footage, a white Audi can be seen coming at a high rate of speed and hitting several motorcyclists from behind, flinging various two-wheeler riders into the air a few moments before crashing into various roadside shanties and hawkers.The incident took place on Tuesday, when 50-year-old Amit Nagar, who was driving the luxury car along the city's Pal Road, allegedly lost control of the vehicle after pressing the accelerator instead of hitting the brakes. One of the wounded persons, who later died, has since been identified as 30-year-old motorcyclist Mukesh. Nine other injured individuals, including daily commuters and roadside hut-dwellers, are being treated at a local hospital.The local police have taken the driver into custody and started an investigation into the incident.Shocked over the incident, angry netizens have taken to social media to vent their outrage, slamming the driver and demanding strict action against him. Meanwhile, Rajasthan State Chief Ashok Gehlot has announced INR 200,500 ($2,700) for the family of the deceased, INR 100,600 ($1,350) for those whose injuries are serious, and INR 50,000 ($670) for those with minor injuries.

