NASA’s Next SpaceX Crew-3 Mission With 4 Astronauts Kicks Off at Kennedy Space Center

On Monday, four Crew-2 astronauts completed 199 days in space and returned to Earth on SpaceX’s Dragon Endeavour spacecraft. 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

NASA and SpaceX are launching four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Wednesday night.Three NASA astronauts Thomas Marshburn, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron and a European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer are aboard.The flight is the third crew rotation mission with astronauts on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and the fourth flight with astronauts, including the Demo-2 test flight, as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.The mission was initially scheduled for October 31 but was delayed due to weather conditions.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

