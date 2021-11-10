Registration was successful!
Von der Leyen Addresses Journalists After Negotiations With Biden
Meta Partners With Microsoft to Integrate Workplace, Teams Platforms
Meta Partners With Microsoft to Integrate Workplace, Teams Platforms
Meta Partners With Microsoft to Integrate Workplace, Teams Platforms

15:53 GMT 10.11.2021 (Updated: 17:22 GMT 10.11.2021)
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICWoman holds smartphone with Meta logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta
Woman holds smartphone with Meta logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is integrating its Workplace platform with Microsoft’s Teams platform in order to enhance communication between workers, Meta's head of Workplace, Ujjwal Singh, said on Wednesday.
"Today, we’re announcing two new integrations that will help businesses who use both Workplace and Microsoft Teams to communicate more easily with their employees. We’re launching an integration between Workplace and Teams, which will give employees access to content from Workplace within Teams without having to switch back and forth between the two apps," Singh said in a statement.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference to announce the rebrand of Facebook as Meta, in this screen grab taken from a video released October 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
Will Zuckerberg Rue the Day Facebook Became Meta? How Historical Rebrands Only Sometimes Worked
29 October, 12:33 GMT
The company will soon be adding the ability to stream Teams Meetings into Workplace groups so employees can watch meetings on whichever app they are using, or watch a recording later through Workplace, Singh added.
The news deepens the preexisting relationship between Meta and Microsoft, Singh said. Joint customers can already integrate Workplace with Microsoft’s SharePoint, OneDrive and Office 365 programs, Singh noted.
