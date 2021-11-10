Registration was successful!
NASA's Next SpaceX Crew-3 Mission With 4 Astronauts Kicks Off at Kennedy Space Center
Meghan Markle Thanks Prince Harry Who Quoted Spider-Man When Talking About Responsibility
Meghan Markle Thanks Prince Harry Who Quoted Spider-Man When Talking About Responsibility
Meghan Markle Thankful to Prince Harry, Who Quoted Spider-Man When Talking About Responsibility
Meghan Markle recalled during the interview on Tuesday a phrase from her husband when she was asked about her initiatives regarding parental leave and her privileges.The quote is very similar to the one said in the "Spider-Man" movie, when Peter Parker’s uncle Ben shared his wisdom with the superhero, saying “with great power comes great responsibility.” Also, this quotation was used by the French writer Voltaire.The 40-year-old former actress also noted in the interview that even before she had any privilege in her life, when her life and her lifestyle “were very, very different,” she always “just stood up for what was right.”The Duchess of Sussex spoke about responsibility after Sorkin was surprised by her recent letter, where she asked US lawmakers to introduce parental leave of 12 weeks for child care and illness. At the same time, the former actress admitted that she herself has never needed to be separated from her children due to work. The letter caused controversy, as Meghan used her British title during the phone conversations.
23:12 GMT 10.11.2021
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, in New Zealand, at the Maranui Cafe in Wellington, New Zealand October 29, 2018
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, in New Zealand, at the Maranui Cafe in Wellington, New Zealand October 29, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
© REUTERS / POOL New
Alexandra Kashirina
In the recent interview Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle met with New York Times’ journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the DealBook conference. They discussed the possibilities for women to increase their well-being and success.
Meghan Markle recalled during the interview on Tuesday a phrase from her husband when she was asked about her initiatives regarding parental leave and her privileges.
“You mentioned privilege — my husband always says, ‘With great privilege comes great responsibility,'” she said.
The quote is very similar to the one said in the "Spider-Man" movie, when Peter Parker’s uncle Ben shared his wisdom with the superhero, saying “with great power comes great responsibility.” Also, this quotation was used by the French writer Voltaire.
The 40-year-old former actress also noted in the interview that even before she had any privilege in her life, when her life and her lifestyle “were very, very different,” she always “just stood up for what was right.”
The Duchess of Sussex spoke about responsibility after Sorkin was surprised by her recent letter, where she asked US lawmakers to introduce parental leave of 12 weeks for child care and illness. At the same time, the former actress admitted that she herself has never needed to be separated from her children due to work. The letter caused controversy, as Meghan used her British title during the phone conversations.
