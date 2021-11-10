https://sputniknews.com/20211110/led-zeppelins-manager-defecated-on-teenage-groupie-and-inserted-fish-into-her-book-claims-1090627068.html

Led Zeppelin’s Manager Defecated on Teenage Groupie and Inserted Fish Into Her, Book Claims

Led Zeppelin’s Manager Defecated on Teenage Groupie and Inserted Fish Into Her, Book Claims

This is not the first time that allegations of inappropriate behaviour have been made about members of the legendary UK band and its entourage. In 2015... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-10T15:30+0000

2021-11-10T15:30+0000

2021-11-10T15:30+0000

society

sexual abuse

underage sex

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107852/34/1078523478_0:186:2983:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_d421de7c52bcfaae36eb2a3d4fb92e78.jpg

Richard Cole, manager of Led Zeppelin, used a fish to have sex with a teenage groupie, the New York Post reported, citing an excerpt from a new book "Led Zeppelin: The Biography". It was penned by American journalist Bob Spitz, author of best-selling biographies about The Beatles, singer Bob Dylan, the Woodstock music festival, and cooking teacher Julia Child. According to the outlet, the incident occurred in 1969 in Seattle at the end of the band’s joint tour with Vanilla Fudge. The road managers of the two bands caught mud sharks and snappers and brought them into the room of bass player John Paul Jones. The latter was smoking marijuana with Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice and a 17-year-old groupie named Jackie.The two managers started hitting the girl with the fish "and it left little teeth marks on her back", Carmine Appice said, as per the author. According to Spitz, Richard Cole and the manager of Vanilla Fudge had sex with the girl and inserted the fish into her.This is not the first time that allegations of inappropriate behaviour have been made against Led Zeppelin and their entourage. American Lori Mattix claimed that at the age of 14, she had a sexual relationship with guitarist Jimmy Page when the latter was in his mid-twenties.In the new book, Ms Mattix, who also claims to have had a relationship with David Bowie and Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger, alleges Jimmy Page made her "madly" fall in love with him.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

society, sexual abuse, underage sex