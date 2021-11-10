Led Zeppelin’s Manager Defecated on Teenage Groupie and Inserted Fish Into Her, Book Claims
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniLed Zeppelin, from left, bassist/keyboardist John Paul Jones, guitarist Jimmy Page, singer Robert Plant, and drummer Jason Bonham participate in a press conference ahead of the worldwide theatrical release of "Celebration Day", a concert film of their 2007 London O2 arena reunion show, at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2012 in New York.
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
This is not the first time that allegations of inappropriate behaviour have been made about members of the legendary UK band and its entourage. In 2015, American Lori Mattix claimed that at the age of 14, she was involved in a sexual relationship with guitarist Jimmy Page when the latter was in his mid-twenties.
Richard Cole, manager of Led Zeppelin, used a fish to have sex with a teenage groupie, the New York Post reported, citing an excerpt from a new book "Led Zeppelin: The Biography". It was penned by American journalist Bob Spitz, author of best-selling biographies about The Beatles, singer Bob Dylan, the Woodstock music festival, and cooking teacher Julia Child.
According to the outlet, the incident occurred in 1969 in Seattle at the end of the band’s joint tour with Vanilla Fudge. The road managers of the two bands caught mud sharks and snappers and brought them into the room of bass player John Paul Jones. The latter was smoking marijuana with Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice and a 17-year-old groupie named Jackie.
The two managers started hitting the girl with the fish "and it left little teeth marks on her back", Carmine Appice said, as per the author.
The two managers started hitting the girl with the fish "and it left little teeth marks on her back", Carmine Appice said, as per the author.
"Things got pretty ugly, pretty intense, so we went out into the hall, where Bonzo [Led Zep drummer John Bonham] and his wife, Pat, joined us, and we watched the action through the door", Appice said.
According to Spitz, Richard Cole and the manager of Vanilla Fudge had sex with the girl and inserted the fish into her.
"They grabbed the butter off the cart and rubbed it around her p***y. Then they started screwing her with the nose of the fish, pushing the snappers into her as far as they could", Carmine Appice recalls, adding that following the intercourse, the two defecated and urinated on the groupie.
This is not the first time that allegations of inappropriate behaviour have been made against Led Zeppelin and their entourage. American Lori Mattix claimed that at the age of 14, she had a sexual relationship with guitarist Jimmy Page when the latter was in his mid-twenties.
In the new book, Ms Mattix, who also claims to have had a relationship with David Bowie and Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger, alleges Jimmy Page made her "madly" fall in love with him.
In the new book, Ms Mattix, who also claims to have had a relationship with David Bowie and Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger, alleges Jimmy Page made her "madly" fall in love with him.
“He was the rock-god prince to me, a magical, mystical person who was really convincing. I know he fell in love with me because of my innocence … It was no secret he liked young girls”, Ms Mattix said as per Bob Spitz.