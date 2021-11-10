Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/led-zeppelins-manager-defecated-on-teenage-groupie-and-inserted-fish-into-her-book-claims-1090627068.html
Led Zeppelin’s Manager Defecated on Teenage Groupie and Inserted Fish Into Her, Book Claims
Led Zeppelin’s Manager Defecated on Teenage Groupie and Inserted Fish Into Her, Book Claims
This is not the first time that allegations of inappropriate behaviour have been made about members of the legendary UK band and its entourage. In 2015... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-10T15:30+0000
2021-11-10T15:30+0000
society
sexual abuse
underage sex
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107852/34/1078523478_0:186:2983:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_d421de7c52bcfaae36eb2a3d4fb92e78.jpg
Richard Cole, manager of Led Zeppelin, used a fish to have sex with a teenage groupie, the New York Post reported, citing an excerpt from a new book "Led Zeppelin: The Biography". It was penned by American journalist Bob Spitz, author of best-selling biographies about The Beatles, singer Bob Dylan, the Woodstock music festival, and cooking teacher Julia Child. According to the outlet, the incident occurred in 1969 in Seattle at the end of the band’s joint tour with Vanilla Fudge. The road managers of the two bands caught mud sharks and snappers and brought them into the room of bass player John Paul Jones. The latter was smoking marijuana with Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice and a 17-year-old groupie named Jackie.The two managers started hitting the girl with the fish "and it left little teeth marks on her back", Carmine Appice said, as per the author. According to Spitz, Richard Cole and the manager of Vanilla Fudge had sex with the girl and inserted the fish into her.This is not the first time that allegations of inappropriate behaviour have been made against Led Zeppelin and their entourage. American Lori Mattix claimed that at the age of 14, she had a sexual relationship with guitarist Jimmy Page when the latter was in his mid-twenties.In the new book, Ms Mattix, who also claims to have had a relationship with David Bowie and Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger, alleges Jimmy Page made her "madly" fall in love with him.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107852/34/1078523478_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_09da9c5f5f1d04060f6ccf56ea231498.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, sexual abuse, underage sex

Led Zeppelin’s Manager Defecated on Teenage Groupie and Inserted Fish Into Her, Book Claims

15:30 GMT 10.11.2021
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniLed Zeppelin, from left, bassist/keyboardist John Paul Jones, guitarist Jimmy Page, singer Robert Plant, and drummer Jason Bonham participate in a press conference ahead of the worldwide theatrical release of "Celebration Day", a concert film of their 2007 London O2 arena reunion show, at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2012 in New York.
Led Zeppelin, from left, bassist/keyboardist John Paul Jones, guitarist Jimmy Page, singer Robert Plant, and drummer Jason Bonham participate in a press conference ahead of the worldwide theatrical release of Celebration Day, a concert film of their 2007 London O2 arena reunion show, at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2012 in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
This is not the first time that allegations of inappropriate behaviour have been made about members of the legendary UK band and its entourage. In 2015, American Lori Mattix claimed that at the age of 14, she was involved in a sexual relationship with guitarist Jimmy Page when the latter was in his mid-twenties.
Richard Cole, manager of Led Zeppelin, used a fish to have sex with a teenage groupie, the New York Post reported, citing an excerpt from a new book "Led Zeppelin: The Biography". It was penned by American journalist Bob Spitz, author of best-selling biographies about The Beatles, singer Bob Dylan, the Woodstock music festival, and cooking teacher Julia Child.
According to the outlet, the incident occurred in 1969 in Seattle at the end of the band’s joint tour with Vanilla Fudge. The road managers of the two bands caught mud sharks and snappers and brought them into the room of bass player John Paul Jones. The latter was smoking marijuana with Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice and a 17-year-old groupie named Jackie.

The two managers started hitting the girl with the fish "and it left little teeth marks on her back", Carmine Appice said, as per the author.

"Things got pretty ugly, pretty intense, so we went out into the hall, where Bonzo [Led Zep drummer John Bonham] and his wife, Pat, joined us, and we watched the action through the door", Appice said.

According to Spitz, Richard Cole and the manager of Vanilla Fudge had sex with the girl and inserted the fish into her.

"They grabbed the butter off the cart and rubbed it around her p***y. Then they started screwing her with the nose of the fish, pushing the snappers into her as far as they could", Carmine Appice recalls, adding that following the intercourse, the two defecated and urinated on the groupie.

This is not the first time that allegations of inappropriate behaviour have been made against Led Zeppelin and their entourage. American Lori Mattix claimed that at the age of 14, she had a sexual relationship with guitarist Jimmy Page when the latter was in his mid-twenties.

In the new book, Ms Mattix, who also claims to have had a relationship with David Bowie and Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger, alleges Jimmy Page made her "madly" fall in love with him.

“He was the rock-god prince to me, a magical, mystical person who was really convincing. I know he fell in love with me because of my innocence … It was no secret he liked young girls”, Ms Mattix said as per Bob Spitz.

010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:14 GMTUK Carrier Strike Group Tracked, Sidestepped Chinese Submarines During Trip Through South China Sea
16:03 GMT'Like Throwing Toothpicks at Mountain': Ex-Australian PM Mocks Effect of AUKUS Subs Plan on China
15:54 GMTUS Consumer Prices Up 6.2% in Year to October, Keeping Pressure on Economy
15:49 GMTAdding Oil to Fire? Another UK MP in Hot Water for Lobbying Hand Sanitiser Company's Interests
15:30 GMTLed Zeppelin’s Manager Defecated on Teenage Groupie and Inserted Fish Into Her, Book Claims
15:30 GMTFormer Police Officer and Seven Others Charged Over London Nightclub Licence Bribes
15:13 GMTUS Piles Black Sea Tinderbox
15:09 GMTUK PM Johnson Holds Press Conference at COP26 in Glasgow
15:08 GMTBitcoin Hits New Historic High at $69,000
15:06 GMTDynamite 'Grambo' Testimony at Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Goes Viral
14:48 GMTWhat is the 'Ndrangheta and How Did It Move Out of the 'Shadow' of the Sicilian Mafia?
14:41 GMTDalai Lama Slams CCP for Not Understanding ‘Variety of Different Cultures’
14:20 GMTRussian Exporters Will Participate in REC Business Mission to Kyrgyzstan
14:18 GMTPakistan to Hold 'Extended Troika' Meeting After India's Summit on Afghanistan, Invites Taliban
14:06 GMTCalifornia Parole Board Recommends Release of Manson Cult Member Van Houten
14:00 GMTMeghan Markle’s Letter to Father Was Written With Public Consumption in Mind, Court Hears
13:54 GMTIsraeli Ambassador to UK 'Forced to Flee' LSE Building After Protest Against Her Presence
13:52 GMT11 People Burnt to Death After Bus Collides With Tanker in India's Rajasthan - Video
13:49 GMTFarmer Protesting Against Controversial Farm Laws Found Hanging From Tree, Police Probe Underway
13:15 GMTAdam Schiff Has Twitterians in Stitches After Accusing Trump of 'Inciting an Erection'