Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
NASA’s Next SpaceX Crew-3 Mission With 4 Astronauts Kicks Off at Kennedy Space Center
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/kenosha-shooter-kyle-rittenhouses-defense-moves-to-mistrial-amid-prosecution-errors-1090637504.html
Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse’s Defense Moves to Mistrial Amid Prosecution Errors
Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse’s Defense Moves to Mistrial Amid Prosecution Errors
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The defense team of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse called for a mistrial with prejudice in a US court on Wednesday after the state’s... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-10T21:09+0000
2021-11-10T21:09+0000
us
prosecutor
shooting
trial
kenosha
shooter
mistrial
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090637585_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_045e3ec69a4d8c3e6aea8f7513764bd7.jpg
Rittenhouse’s lawyers moved for a mistrial with prejudice, meaning charges could not be refiled against him, after the prosecution questioned Rittenhouse over his right to remain silent after the shooting – a potential constitutional violation – as well as bringing up an incident that the judge had earlier said was not includable.Judge Bruce Schroeder ordered the jury out of the room in order to admonish the prosecution over their decision to make the legal errors while cross-examining Rittenhouse, who began testimony on Wednesday morning.Rittenhouse faces charges including murder for shooting three men, killing two, during an altercation at racial justice riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020.Rittenhouse’s legal team had threatened to call for a mistrial with prejudice earlier in the day following the first instance of prosecutorial misconduct. They called for it after multiple instances.Schroeder took the motion under advisement, meaning that he will refrain from making a decision on whether to declare a mistrial for now, and warned the prosecution that there better not be another such incident.
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/rosenbaum-threatened-my-life-twice-says-rittenhouse-as-he-takes-the-stand-1090630849.html
kenosha
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090637585_179:0:2910:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7dd01745822a5210737fe4f74659e9f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, prosecutor, shooting, trial, kenosha, shooter, mistrial

Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse’s Defense Moves to Mistrial Amid Prosecution Errors

21:09 GMT 10.11.2021
© REUTERS / POOLKyle Rittenhouse waits for court to begin during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha (Wisconsin) Circuit Court in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 9, 2021.
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for court to begin during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha (Wisconsin) Circuit Court in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The defense team of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse called for a mistrial with prejudice in a US court on Wednesday after the state’s prosecution team repeatedly made legal errors that angered the presiding judge and could threaten the integrity of the case.
Rittenhouse’s lawyers moved for a mistrial with prejudice, meaning charges could not be refiled against him, after the prosecution questioned Rittenhouse over his right to remain silent after the shooting – a potential constitutional violation – as well as bringing up an incident that the judge had earlier said was not includable.
Judge Bruce Schroeder ordered the jury out of the room in order to admonish the prosecution over their decision to make the legal errors while cross-examining Rittenhouse, who began testimony on Wednesday morning.
Rittenhouse faces charges including murder for shooting three men, killing two, during an altercation at racial justice riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020.
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
Rosenbaum 'Threatened My Life Twice' Says Rittenhouse as He Takes the Stand
16:23 GMT
Rittenhouse’s legal team had threatened to call for a mistrial with prejudice earlier in the day following the first instance of prosecutorial misconduct. They called for it after multiple instances.
Schroeder took the motion under advisement, meaning that he will refrain from making a decision on whether to declare a mistrial for now, and warned the prosecution that there better not be another such incident.
2250000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:12 GMTDomestic Violent Extremists to Pose Significant Threat to US Homeland Into 2022
21:56 GMTStaffers at Astroworld Were Instructed to Refer to Possible Dead Fans as 'Smurfs' - Report
21:52 GMT‘Through Racial Lens’: Nearly Half of Elite Private Schools in US Adopted CRT, Study Shows
21:49 GMTNASA’s Next SpaceX Crew-3 Mission With 4 Astronauts Kicks Off at Kennedy Space Center
21:39 GMTCanada Could Share Experience With Ukraine on Language Policy, Russian Ambassador Says
21:16 GMTBiden to Sign $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill on Monday
21:13 GMT‘Covid Not Harmless to Children’: Surgeon General Blasts McConaughey’s Anti-Vaccine Mandate Stance
21:09 GMTKenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse’s Defense Moves to Mistrial Amid Prosecution Errors
20:41 GMTCuba Threatens to Sue Facebook Over Political Manipulation
20:28 GMTBankruptcy Is 'Matter of Days', Investor Says as China Evergrande Defaults on Interest Payments
19:38 GMTEx-State Chief Appointed People With 'Dubious Pakistan Connections': India's Maharashtra Minister
19:33 GMTMan Arrested for Giving Rape Threat to 10-Month-Old Daughter of Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli
19:30 GMTThree-Quarters of Americans Believe Facebook Makes Society Worse, Poll Finds
19:30 GMTScientists Roll Out Theory About 'Contagious' Dark Matter
19:29 GMTSteele Dossier Isn't 'Russian Disinformation,' But a Clinton Campaign Product, Journo Says
19:29 GMT'The Simpsons' Fans Gasp Amid Claims Astroworld Mayhem Was Predicted in the Show
18:54 GMT'Cure Your Limp Democracy': Non-Profit's Ad on 'Electile Dysfunction' Goes Viral in US
18:53 GMTAfghanistan's Chief of Staff Plans to Recruit 150,000 New Soldiers
18:36 GMTBiden Intends to Discuss COVID-19 Origins With Xi During Upcoming Summit
18:11 GMTImran Khan: Daesh Terrorists Enter Pakistan From Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover