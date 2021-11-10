Registration was successful!
LIVE: Thousands of Migrants Camp Out at Belarus-Poland Border
Glenn Greenwald Slams Russiagate Hoaxers in the Media; Nicaragua's Ortega Wins Big
Glenn Greenwald Slams Russiagate Hoaxers in the Media; Nicaragua's Ortega Wins Big
Incumbent president Daniel Ortega wins reelection in a landslide as Joe Biden threatens retaliation against the Nicaraguan citizens for the crime of exercising... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
Glenn Greenwald Slams Russia-gate Hoaxers in the Media; Nicaragua's Ortega Wins Big
Incumbent president Daniel Ortega wins reelection in a landslide as Joe Biden threatens retaliation against the Nicaraguan citizens for the crime of exercising democracy.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia-gate. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov blasts the Russiagate hoax as one of the principal reasons that ties between the Eurasian power and the US empire have deteriorated. Also, Glenn Greenwald blasts US media outlets for deliberately pushing falsehoods, and the US media continues to push Russia-gate style allegations from "anonymous" intelligence sources.Julie Varughuese, editor of Toward Freedom and Coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace Solidarity Network, joins us to discuss Nicaragua. Incumbent president Daniel Ortega wins reelection in a landslide as Joe Biden threatens retaliation against the Nicaraguan citizens for the crime of exercising democracy. Also, Facebook used a crop of spies to try to interfere with Nicaragua's election.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer and teacher, joins us to discuss China. Jake Sullivan is signaling that the US wants a less confrontational relationship with the Asian economic giant, but the policies of his bosses belie his comments. Also, China and Russia are working together to build a military helicopter.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The team of left-leaning House members known as "The Squad" is being questioned as Nancy Pelosi outmaneuvers them to pass her infrastructure bill. Also, House progressives may have given up their leverage and been forced to accept the dictates of the party's right-wing.Bob Schlehuber, host of the Radio Sputnik show "Political Misfits," joins us to discuss Ethiopia. Sputnik radio personality and political analyst Bob Schlehuber returns from Ethiopia. He shares his experience and interviews with Ethiopian citizens.Dr. Jemima Pierre, an associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California, joins us to discuss Haiti. Haiti is once again facing oppression and interference from the US empire. The island nation is facing a critical time in which both a political crisis and an economic downturn create a potential for a dystopian crash of events.Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Iran. Iran is arguing that it will need a guarantee that the US empire will keep its word and refrain from precipitously leaving the JCPOA if the agreement is to be revived. Also, Nikki Haley is slamming AIPAC for entertaining the possibility of accepting or endorsing the US empire rejoining the nuclear deal.Scott Ritter joins us to discuss the US Iran tanker Standoff. Scott joins our hosts to discuss a recent tense standoff between the US Navy and Iranian commando units as a ship carrying Iranian oil was stopped in what was described as an attempt of Piracy on the high seas. Iranian commandos took over the ship and chased off a US navy ship.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
sergei lavrov, nicaragua, daniel ortega, ethiopia, jake sullivan, iran, progressives, russiagate, jcpoa, the critical hour, аудио, radio

Glenn Greenwald Slams Russiagate Hoaxers in the Media; Nicaragua's Ortega Wins Big

08:15 GMT 10.11.2021
Glenn Greenwald Slams Russia-gate Hoaxers in the Media; Nicaragua's Ortega Wins Big
Incumbent president Daniel Ortega wins reelection in a landslide as Joe Biden threatens retaliation against the Nicaraguan citizens for the crime of exercising democracy.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia-gate. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov blasts the Russiagate hoax as one of the principal reasons that ties between the Eurasian power and the US empire have deteriorated. Also, Glenn Greenwald blasts US media outlets for deliberately pushing falsehoods, and the US media continues to push Russia-gate style allegations from "anonymous" intelligence sources.
Julie Varughuese, editor of Toward Freedom and Coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace Solidarity Network, joins us to discuss Nicaragua. Incumbent president Daniel Ortega wins reelection in a landslide as Joe Biden threatens retaliation against the Nicaraguan citizens for the crime of exercising democracy. Also, Facebook used a crop of spies to try to interfere with Nicaragua's election.
KJ Noh, peace activist, writer and teacher, joins us to discuss China. Jake Sullivan is signaling that the US wants a less confrontational relationship with the Asian economic giant, but the policies of his bosses belie his comments. Also, China and Russia are working together to build a military helicopter.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The team of left-leaning House members known as "The Squad" is being questioned as Nancy Pelosi outmaneuvers them to pass her infrastructure bill. Also, House progressives may have given up their leverage and been forced to accept the dictates of the party's right-wing.
Bob Schlehuber, host of the Radio Sputnik show "Political Misfits," joins us to discuss Ethiopia. Sputnik radio personality and political analyst Bob Schlehuber returns from Ethiopia. He shares his experience and interviews with Ethiopian citizens.
Dr. Jemima Pierre, an associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California, joins us to discuss Haiti. Haiti is once again facing oppression and interference from the US empire. The island nation is facing a critical time in which both a political crisis and an economic downturn create a potential for a dystopian crash of events.
Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Iran. Iran is arguing that it will need a guarantee that the US empire will keep its word and refrain from precipitously leaving the JCPOA if the agreement is to be revived. Also, Nikki Haley is slamming AIPAC for entertaining the possibility of accepting or endorsing the US empire rejoining the nuclear deal.
Scott Ritter joins us to discuss the US Iran tanker Standoff. Scott joins our hosts to discuss a recent tense standoff between the US Navy and Iranian commando units as a ship carrying Iranian oil was stopped in what was described as an attempt of Piracy on the high seas. Iranian commandos took over the ship and chased off a US navy ship.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
