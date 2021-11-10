https://sputniknews.com/20211110/gesture-of-good-will-1090608744.html

Gesture of Good Will

The fatal crowd surge claimed eight lives at Scott's festival on Friday, making it one of the deadliest concert accidents in US history. The rapper has been... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-10T02:05+0000

society

us

festival

death

cartoons

stampede

travis scott

Rapper Travis Scott has committed to reimburse all burial fees for the eight fans who died in a stampede at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas last week.Around 50,000 people attended the festival, with a crowd surge beginning late in the evening during Scott's performance, which, according to reports, was just too many people at once for that venue.Over 300 fans suffered injuries as a result of the incident, including a 9-year-old who is reportedly in a coma now. Attendees have claimed Scott continued performing for at least 30 minutes despite chants to stop the show and clear the way for emergency vehicles to take the injured away from the scene.But with multiple lawsuits being filed by injured attendees and families of the deceased following the tragedy, alleging that Scott and another rapper Drake, who was a special guest at the show, instigated the mob, will the affluent rapper have enough money to pay off all of his accusers?

2021

News

en_EN

