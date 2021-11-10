https://sputniknews.com/20211110/former-police-officer-and-seven-others-charged-over-london-nightclub-licence-bribes-1090627911.html

Former Police Officer and Seven Others Charged Over London Nightclub Licence Bribes

The Soho area of central London is one of the most popular districts in the country for nightlife. Nightclubs need entertainment licences in order to operate... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

A former police sergeant with the Metropolitan Police and seven other people have been charged with bribery offences after an investigation by the Directorate of Professional Standards Anti-Corruption Command which began in 2013.Frank Partridge, a former sergeant, aged 48, has been charged with conspiracy to commit bribery between February 2013 and June 2015.The police handed a file to the CPS in 2017 and on Wednesday, 10 November, they finally agreed to bring charges.Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “(We have) authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Frank Partridge, 48, a former Metropolitan Police Sergeant in the Westminster police licensing unit, and seven business owners and night club operators, with conspiracy to commit bribery between 1st February 2013 and 25th June 2015.” Hassan Serdoud, 54, Anna Ginandes, 44, Terry Neil, 55, Soraya Henderson, 55, Ryan Bishti, 41, Pamela Bishti, 66, and Eamonn Mulholland, 54, have all been charged with conspiracy to commit bribery.All eight will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 21 December.

