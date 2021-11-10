https://sputniknews.com/20211110/eu-court-supports-european-commissions-2017-decision-to-fine-google-24-billion-euros-1090619753.html

EU Court Supports European Commission's 2017 Decision to Fine Google 2.4 Billion Euros

Earlier in the day, Google won a major case in the UK, with charges that it had used the Safari browser to "illegally" track the personal information of... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

The General Court, which is a part of the Court of Justice of the European Union, upheld a 2017 ruling of the European Commission to impose a 2.4 billion euro ($2.7 billion) fine on Google for an antitrust breach.According to the commission, the tech giant was abusing its position by promoting its own Google Shopping platform via its search engine and undermining its competitors.Google, however, still has an option to challenge the ruling at the European Court of Justice.Over the past few months, Google has faced numerous legal challenges in many countries. The company received a 500 million euro ($591 million) fine from the French antitrust regulator amid a neighbouring rights disagreement, a $177 million penalty in South Korea for imposing the Android operating system on smartphone manufacturers, and several fines in Russia for not deleting banned content on its platforms.

