Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: EU Court Supports European Commission's 2017 Decision to Fine Google 2.4 Billion Euros
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/eu-court-supports-european-commissions-2017-decision-to-fine-google-24-billion-euros-1090619753.html
EU Court Supports European Commission's 2017 Decision to Fine Google 2.4 Billion Euros
EU Court Supports European Commission's 2017 Decision to Fine Google 2.4 Billion Euros
Earlier in the day, Google won a major case in the UK, with charges that it had used the Safari browser to "illegally" track the personal information of... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-10T10:17+0000
2021-11-10T11:11+0000
google
antitrust case
european union
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081953014_0:65:3411:1983_1920x0_80_0_0_64ee12307ed6cee7f50d8e25238094d5.jpg
The General Court, which is a part of the Court of Justice of the European Union, upheld a 2017 ruling of the European Commission to impose a 2.4 billion euro ($2.7 billion) fine on Google for an antitrust breach.According to the commission, the tech giant was abusing its position by promoting its own Google Shopping platform via its search engine and undermining its competitors.Google, however, still has an option to challenge the ruling at the European Court of Justice.Over the past few months, Google has faced numerous legal challenges in many countries. The company received a 500 million euro ($591 million) fine from the French antitrust regulator amid a neighbouring rights disagreement, a $177 million penalty in South Korea for imposing the Android operating system on smartphone manufacturers, and several fines in Russia for not deleting banned content on its platforms.
Pitiful that Russia only hits these companies for a few hundred thousand Rubles for offenses far more egregious.
0
[link deleted]
0
3
european union
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081953014_339:0:3070:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da5d02f9d48bb9c8a5b9b57fee10b046.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
google, antitrust case, european union

EU Court Supports European Commission's 2017 Decision to Fine Google 2.4 Billion Euros

10:17 GMT 10.11.2021 (Updated: 11:11 GMT 10.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Michel EulerIn this Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, the logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris.
In this Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, the logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
© AP Photo / Michel Euler
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier in the day, Google won a major case in the UK, with charges that it had used the Safari browser to "illegally" track the personal information of millions of iPhone users being dismissed. However, it seems that a fine imposed on the tech giant by the European Commission will remain in force.
The General Court, which is a part of the Court of Justice of the European Union, upheld a 2017 ruling of the European Commission to impose a 2.4 billion euro ($2.7 billion) fine on Google for an antitrust breach.

"The General Court finds that, by favouring its own comparison shopping service on its general results pages through more favourable display and positioning, while relegating the results from competing comparison services in those pages by means of ranking algorithms, Google departed from competition on the merits", the court said in a press release Wednesday.

According to the commission, the tech giant was abusing its position by promoting its own Google Shopping platform via its search engine and undermining its competitors.
Google, however, still has an option to challenge the ruling at the European Court of Justice.
Over the past few months, Google has faced numerous legal challenges in many countries. The company received a 500 million euro ($591 million) fine from the French antitrust regulator amid a neighbouring rights disagreement, a $177 million penalty in South Korea for imposing the Android operating system on smartphone manufacturers, and several fines in Russia for not deleting banned content on its platforms.
003000
Discuss
Popular comments
Pitiful that Russia only hits these companies for a few hundred thousand Rubles for offenses far more egregious.
NthrnNYker59
10 November, 14:17 GMT
000000
[link deleted]
VLVanessa Lewi
10 November, 14:32 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:27 GMTKremlin Alarmed Over Situation at Poland-Belarus Border, Understands Its Complexity
11:24 GMTUS Department of Justice to Launch Crackdown on Corporate Crime 'in Weeks to Come'
11:09 GMTNew, 'Normal': Are Moderate Democrats Trying to 'Rebrand' Themselves?
10:17 GMTEU Court Supports European Commission's 2017 Decision to Fine Google 2.4 Billion Euros
10:10 GMTGoogle Wins Legal Case Over Safari Browser Tracking in UK Supreme Court
10:02 GMTPLA Eastern Theatre Command Conducts Combat Readiness Patrol Near Taiwan Straits
10:02 GMTUK Police Formally Considering Calls to Investigate 'Cash for Peerage' Allegations
09:42 GMTNetizens Outraged as Speeding Car Rams Into Vehicles, Tossing People in India's Jodhpur - Video
09:32 GMTPakistan Hopes for Resumption of Kartarpur Pilgrimage After Statement By Indian Punjab State Chief
09:10 GMTWar on Memes: US Surgeon General Announces Online Tool to Fight Against COVID 'Misinformation'
08:54 GMTUK Supreme Court to Announce Ruling on 'Significant' Lloyd v Google Case Over User Privacy Breach
08:13 GMTThousands of Migrants Camp Out at Belarus-Poland Border
08:10 GMTRussia Ready for Substantive Dialogue With Canada on Syria, Ambassador Says
08:04 GMT'Presidents are not Kings': Judge OKs House's Access to 6 January Capitol Riot-Related Docs
07:51 GMTMPs and Constituents Divided Over Geoffrey Cox's Second Job Scandal
07:07 GMTSweden to Lower Threshold for Legal Gender Change to Twelve
07:00 GMTRussian Military Detects US Air Force E-8C Reconnaissance, Strike Coordination Plane Over Black Sea
06:46 GMTAustrian Interior Minister Asks EU to Help Poland Protect External Borders
06:46 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Refutes Polish President Duda's Accusations Over Migration Border Crisis
06:20 GMTKishida Elected Japan's 101st Prime Minister