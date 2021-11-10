https://sputniknews.com/20211110/eighteen-prison-staffers-in-russias-saratov-sacked-after-checks-into-torture-1090621736.html

Eighteen Prison Staffers in Russia's Saratov Sacked After Checks Into Torture

Eighteen Prison Staffers in Russia's Saratov Sacked After Checks Into Torture

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eighteen staffers of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service's department for the Saratov region were fired following a check into reports... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-10T11:42+0000

2021-11-10T11:42+0000

2021-11-10T11:42+0000

russia

torture

prison

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107787/14/1077871480_0:292:2601:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_c4ce203fd8a92ef2ad083e0c559a380e.jpg

The prison made headlines after some videos of tortures and acts of violence against inmates were shared on YouTube last month. A criminal probe was launched after the publication of a trove of over 40 gigabytes of materials of gruesome abuses at one of Russia’s prison colonies.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, torture, prison