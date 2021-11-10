Eighteen Prison Staffers in Russia's Saratov Sacked After Checks Into Torture

The prison made headlines after some videos of tortures and acts of violence against inmates were shared on YouTube last month. A criminal probe was launched after the publication of a trove of over 40 gigabytes of materials of gruesome abuses at one of Russia’s prison colonies.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eighteen staffers of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service's department for the Saratov region were fired following a check into reports about prisoners torture, deputy head of the service, Anton Efarkin, said on Wednesday.
"Investigative authorities are dealing with the situation. The central office of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service and the leadership of the regional agency are implementing extraordinary measures to detect and establish all the facts. Five criminal cases were initiated, 18 staffers were dismissed for negative reasons and top disciplinary liability was imposed on 11 people", Efarkin said on air of the GTRK-Saratov broadcaster.
