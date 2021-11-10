Registration was successful!
Dynamite 'Grambo' Testimony at Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Goes Viral
Dynamite 'Grambo' Testimony at Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Goes Viral
The prosecution in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial for murder had already had a bad first week, with its own witnesses directly contradicting its argument that none... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
Netizens have dubbed a little old lady "Grambo" after she told Kyle Rittenhouse's trial how she faced down death threats from rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.Defence witness JoAnn Fielder was among the group, including Rittenhouse, who travelled to Kenosha in Wisconsin on 25 August 2020 to defend businesses from looters in the wake of the police shooting of black man Jacob Blake.Fielder's testimony on Tuesday quickly went viral as she demolished the prosecution's argument that Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man Rittenhouse shot dead, was an innocent victim and not posing a threat.Fielder also told how Rittenhouse, then 17, handed her his rifle to hold as he gave first aid to a passing woman who had twisted her ankle.Cross ExaminationAssistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, one of the two main prosecution counsels, made a point of his cross-examination that Fielder was only armed with a small .380-calibre handgun, while her companions had semi-automatic AR-15 rifles.Binger asked her if she agreed with the description of Rosenbaum — a convicted child abuser on the Wisconsin sex offenders' register who had an open case for domestic assault at the time — as a "babbling idiot".She went on to correct Binger on points during his cross-examination.First Blood to GramboSocial media users soon nicknamed Fielder "Granbo" or "Grambo" and flooded Twitter with memes in her praise.Holey Prosecution, Batman!The weakness of the prosecution — which Judge Schroeder is allowing to play out to the end — has begged the question of why the charges were brought to trial.The Rittenhouse case was already highly politicised before the trial began last week. US President Joe Biden tweeted a video on 30 September 2020 depicting the youth among others described as "white supremacists". Rittenhouse's lawyer Lin Wood announced the next day that the teenager would sue the then-presidential candidate for defamation and prejudicing his right to a fair trial.Ironically, the court has now heard from several witnesses how Rosenbaum repeatedly used the racial slur "n*gger" towards others on the night he was shot dead.On Monday, the star prosecution witness Gaige Grosskreutz confirmed the defence's assertion he was already pointing his .40-calibre Glock 27 semi-automatic pistol at Rittenhouse's head, at a distance of three to five feet, when the youth shot him through the arm.And he admitted that he did not have a valid permit to carry the weapon at the time.Grosskreutz also said he was concerned for Rittenhouse's life when he saw Anthony Huber smash a skateboard over the teenager's head. Rittenhouse also fatally shot Huber, a convicted domestic abuser.
Dynamite 'Grambo' Testimony at Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Goes Viral

The prosecution in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial for murder had already had a bad first week, with its own witnesses directly contradicting its argument that none of the three men shot were threatening the teenager's life, but believed they were chasing an “active shooter”.
Netizens have dubbed a little old lady "Grambo" after she told Kyle Rittenhouse's trial how she faced down death threats from rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.
Defence witness JoAnn Fielder was among the group, including Rittenhouse, who travelled to Kenosha in Wisconsin on 25 August 2020 to defend businesses from looters in the wake of the police shooting of black man Jacob Blake.
Fielder's testimony on Tuesday quickly went viral as she demolished the prosecution's argument that Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man Rittenhouse shot dead, was an innocent victim and not posing a threat.

Fielder described how Rosenbaum had earlier thrown an object at them and repeatedly shouted that "he was gonna kill us motherf*ckers, motherf*cking n*ggers, and rip our hearts out".

Fielder also told how Rittenhouse, then 17, handed her his rifle to hold as he gave first aid to a passing woman who had twisted her ankle.

Cross Examination

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, one of the two main prosecution counsels, made a point of his cross-examination that Fielder was only armed with a small .380-calibre handgun, while her companions had semi-automatic AR-15 rifles.

"A gun is a gun”, Fielder replied. “They can all do the same thing".

Binger asked her if she agreed with the description of Rosenbaum — a convicted child abuser on the Wisconsin sex offenders' register who had an open case for domestic assault at the time — as a "babbling idiot".

"I don't know if 'babble' is a good word", Fielder said, turning to Judge Bruce Schroeder. "If I may... he was just b*tching".

She went on to correct Binger on points during his cross-examination.
Screenshot from a video showing Kyle Rittenhouse shooting Gaige Grosskreutz, who has a gun in his hand, during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2020
Kyle Rittenhouse's Lawyer Releases New Video Showing Kenosha Shooting, Says it Was Self-Defence
23 September 2020, 05:53 GMT

First Blood to Grambo

Social media users soon nicknamed Fielder "Granbo" or "Grambo" and flooded Twitter with memes in her praise.

Holey Prosecution, Batman!

The weakness of the prosecution — which Judge Schroeder is allowing to play out to the end — has begged the question of why the charges were brought to trial.
The Rittenhouse case was already highly politicised before the trial began last week. US President Joe Biden tweeted a video on 30 September 2020 depicting the youth among others described as "white supremacists". Rittenhouse's lawyer Lin Wood announced the next day that the teenager would sue the then-presidential candidate for defamation and prejudicing his right to a fair trial.
Ironically, the court has now heard from several witnesses how Rosenbaum repeatedly used the racial slur "n*gger" towards others on the night he was shot dead.
On Monday, the star prosecution witness Gaige Grosskreutz confirmed the defence's assertion he was already pointing his .40-calibre Glock 27 semi-automatic pistol at Rittenhouse's head, at a distance of three to five feet, when the youth shot him through the arm.
And he admitted that he did not have a valid permit to carry the weapon at the time.
Grosskreutz also said he was concerned for Rittenhouse's life when he saw Anthony Huber smash a skateboard over the teenager's head. Rittenhouse also fatally shot Huber, a convicted domestic abuser.
