Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
COP26 Climate Summit
The UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland is being held from 31 October - 12 November, gathering world leaders from around 200 countries. Politicians are set to craft a strategy on reaching a net-zero emissions level by 2050 and to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/draft-cop26-agreement-urges-rich-countries-to-scale-up-climate-funds-1090624083.html
Draft COP26 Agreement Urges Rich Countries to Scale Up Climate Funds
Draft COP26 Agreement Urges Rich Countries to Scale Up Climate Funds
LONDON (Sputnik) – A draft declaration being negotiated at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow urged developed nations on Wednesday to "scale up" their... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-10T12:55+0000
2021-11-10T12:55+0000
cop26 climate summit
climate change
money
cop26
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090084671_1:0:3642:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1ba41b7cd0f1e243780365e8174c7b0a.jpg
At the COP15 in Copenhagen 12 years ago, rich countries pledged to channel $100 billion a year to less wealthy nations by 2020, to help them cope with climate change, but the promise has not yet been fulfilled.The text released by the COP26 presidency after 10 days of discussion also "reaffirms" the long-term global goal to hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, but "recognises" that the impact of climate change will be "much lower at 1.5°C".It also invites countries to consider further opportunities to reduce non-carbon dioxide greenhouse gas emissions, calls them to accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels and emphasises the importance of implementing nature-based solutions and ecosystem-based approaches.The COP26 running in Glasgow from 31 October till 12 November is seen as the world´s last chance to reach meaningful commitments to fulfil the goals set out by the 2015 Paris Agreement on greenhouse emissions reduction, carbon neutrality, global warming and climate finances.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090084671_456:0:3187:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_226abd6672dcc4699b54133b2a032b61.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
climate change, money, cop26

Draft COP26 Agreement Urges Rich Countries to Scale Up Climate Funds

12:55 GMT 10.11.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr / Howard Lake / UK sterling banknotes
UK sterling banknotes - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr / Howard Lake /
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) – A draft declaration being negotiated at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow urged developed nations on Wednesday to "scale up" their contribution to the climate fund after noting "with serious concern" that current finances are insufficient to help developing countries respond and adapt to "worsening climate change impact".
At the COP15 in Copenhagen 12 years ago, rich countries pledged to channel $100 billion a year to less wealthy nations by 2020, to help them cope with climate change, but the promise has not yet been fulfilled.
The text released by the COP26 presidency after 10 days of discussion also "reaffirms" the long-term global goal to hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, but "recognises" that the impact of climate change will be "much lower at 1.5°C".
© AP Photo / Scott HeppellA protester from PETA gatecrashes a protest of the Oxfam 'Big Head' caricatures featuring US President Joe Biden protesting on the fringes of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
A protester from PETA gatecrashes a protest of the Oxfam 'Big Head' caricatures featuring US President Joe Biden protesting on the fringes of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
A protester from PETA gatecrashes a protest of the Oxfam 'Big Head' caricatures featuring US President Joe Biden protesting on the fringes of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
© AP Photo / Scott Heppell
It also invites countries to consider further opportunities to reduce non-carbon dioxide greenhouse gas emissions, calls them to accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels and emphasises the importance of implementing nature-based solutions and ecosystem-based approaches.
The COP26 running in Glasgow from 31 October till 12 November is seen as the world´s last chance to reach meaningful commitments to fulfil the goals set out by the 2015 Paris Agreement on greenhouse emissions reduction, carbon neutrality, global warming and climate finances.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:55 GMTDraft COP26 Agreement Urges Rich Countries to Scale Up Climate Funds
12:44 GMTIndian Beauty Startup Owner Becomes Country's Wealthiest Self-Made Female Billionaire
12:18 GMT'Logic Manages to Escape': Netizens Mock Delhi Gov't for Water Sprinkling to Curb Yamuna Toxic Foam
12:18 GMTRules For Thee? Nancy Pelosi Under Fire For Failing to Wear Mask While Attending Lavish Wedding
11:56 GMTDelhi Regional Security Dialogue: Countries Stress the Need to Form Inclusive Gov't in Afghanistan
11:42 GMTEighteen Prison Staffers in Russia's Saratov Sacked After Checks Into Torture
11:27 GMTKremlin Alarmed Over Situation at Poland-Belarus Border, Understands Its Complexity
11:24 GMTUS Department of Justice to Launch Crackdown on Corporate Crime 'in Weeks to Come'
11:09 GMTNew, 'Normal': Are Moderate Democrats Trying to 'Rebrand' Themselves?
10:17 GMTEU Court Supports European Commission's 2017 Decision to Fine Google 2.4 Billion Euros
10:10 GMTGoogle Wins Legal Case Over Safari Browser Tracking in UK Supreme Court
10:02 GMTPLA Eastern Theatre Command Conducts Combat Readiness Patrol Near Taiwan Straits
10:02 GMTUK Police Formally Considering Calls to Investigate 'Cash for Peerage' Allegations
09:42 GMTNetizens Outraged as Speeding Car Rams Into Vehicles, Tossing People in India's Jodhpur - Video
09:32 GMTPakistan Hopes for Resumption of Kartarpur Pilgrimage After Statement By Indian Punjab State Chief
09:10 GMTWar on Memes: US Surgeon General Announces Online Tool to Fight Against COVID 'Misinformation'
08:54 GMTUK Supreme Court to Announce Ruling on 'Significant' Lloyd v Google Case Over User Privacy Breach
08:13 GMTThousands of Migrants Camp Out at Belarus-Poland Border
08:10 GMTRussia Ready for Substantive Dialogue With Canada on Syria, Ambassador Says
08:04 GMT'Presidents are not Kings': Judge OKs House's Access to 6 January Capitol Riot-Related Docs