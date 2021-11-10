Registration was successful!
NASA’s Next SpaceX Crew-3 Mission With 4 Astronauts Kicks Off at Kennedy Space Center
Domestic Violent Extremists to Pose Significant Threat to US Homeland Into 2022
Domestic Violent Extremists to Pose Significant Threat to US Homeland Into 2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Domestic violent extremist will continue to pose a significant threat to the US homeland next year, but the federal government is not... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
extremists
us
violence
department of homeland security (dhs)
domestic terrorism
extremists, us, violence, department of homeland security (dhs), domestic terrorism

Domestic Violent Extremists to Pose Significant Threat to US Homeland Into 2022

22:12 GMT 10.11.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZA riot police officer stands guard during a rally in support of defendants being prosecuted in the January 6 attack on the Capitol, in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2021.
A riot police officer stands guard during a rally in support of defendants being prosecuted in the January 6 attack on the Capitol, in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Domestic violent extremist will continue to pose a significant threat to the US homeland next year, but the federal government is not aware of an imminent threat to a specific location in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin advisory.
"Through the remainder of 2021 and into 2022, racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists and anti-government/anti-authority violent extremists will continue to pose a threat to the United States," the advisory said on Wednesday.
The DHS explained it is not aware of an imminent or credible threat to a specific place within the United States.
US law enforcement officials believe the broad sharing of conspiracy theories and false narratives that inspire violence will continue to gain traction in the United States, DHS said.
Moreover, DHS said foreign terrorist organizations such as al-Qaeda* and Daesh* will likely continue to have a highly visible online presence in an attempt encourage US-based individuals to engage in violent activity, especially after the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan which terror groups perceive as a victory.
DHS pointed out that the use of encrypted messaging by violent extremists may obscure early warnings of a pending terror attack.
*Terrorist organizations banned in Russia
