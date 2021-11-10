https://sputniknews.com/20211110/domestic-violent-extremists-to-pose-significant-threat-to-us-homeland-into-2022-1090639216.html

Domestic Violent Extremists to Pose Significant Threat to US Homeland Into 2022

Domestic Violent Extremists to Pose Significant Threat to US Homeland Into 2022

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Domestic violent extremist will continue to pose a significant threat to the US homeland next year, but the federal government is not... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-10T22:12+0000

2021-11-10T22:12+0000

2021-11-10T22:12+0000

extremists

us

violence

department of homeland security (dhs)

domestic terrorism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090639190_0:25:3072:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_4a0605133b07d0dee88e798a909128cd.jpg

"Through the remainder of 2021 and into 2022, racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists and anti-government/anti-authority violent extremists will continue to pose a threat to the United States," the advisory said on Wednesday.The DHS explained it is not aware of an imminent or credible threat to a specific place within the United States.Moreover, DHS said foreign terrorist organizations such as al-Qaeda* and Daesh* will likely continue to have a highly visible online presence in an attempt encourage US-based individuals to engage in violent activity, especially after the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan which terror groups perceive as a victory.DHS pointed out that the use of encrypted messaging by violent extremists may obscure early warnings of a pending terror attack.*Terrorist organizations banned in Russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

extremists, us, violence, department of homeland security (dhs), domestic terrorism