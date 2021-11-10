Domestic Violent Extremists to Pose Significant Threat to US Homeland Into 2022

"Through the remainder of 2021 and into 2022, racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists and anti-government/anti-authority violent extremists will continue to pose a threat to the United States," the advisory said on Wednesday.The DHS explained it is not aware of an imminent or credible threat to a specific place within the United States.Moreover, DHS said foreign terrorist organizations such as al-Qaeda* and Daesh* will likely continue to have a highly visible online presence in an attempt encourage US-based individuals to engage in violent activity, especially after the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan which terror groups perceive as a victory.DHS pointed out that the use of encrypted messaging by violent extremists may obscure early warnings of a pending terror attack.*Terrorist organizations banned in Russia
