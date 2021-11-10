Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/cure-your-limp-democracy-non-profits-ad-on-electile-dysfunction-goes-viral-in-us-1090634604.html
'Cure Your Limp Democracy': Non-Profit's Ad on 'Electile Dysfunction' Goes Viral in US
'Cure Your Limp Democracy': Non-Profit's Ad on 'Electile Dysfunction' Goes Viral in US
The non-profit, which champions changes to the US electoral process and vows to "fix America's corrupt political system", has found a creative way to promote the Freedom to Vote Act penned by congressional Democrats.
us
election
erectile dysfunction
Did you know that 330 million Americans are suffering from "electile dysfunction"? US-based non-profit RepresentUs claims they are in a witty satirical ad that the organisation launched on 10 November on their social media.The two-minute clip goes over numerous US democracy issues, such as government shutdowns, the filibuster, and gerrymandering, while making references to erectile dysfunction – from language choice, to an image of a "flaccid" Washington Monument.The ad mocks tongue-in-cheek many of the practices of lawmakers that have frustrated voters for decades.RepresentUs' ad, however, offers a solution to the problem in the form of the Freedom to Vote Act (FTVA) – a bill that was introduced by Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar along with five other Democrats and an Independent in September 2021. Although it warns that people with "greased palms, lined pockets", as well as dictators and neo-fascists may not be "healthy" enough for the FTVA.The proposed law combines the idea behind the Democrats' For the People Act, which passed the House, but was filibustered in the Senate, with the Preventing Election Subversion Act, seeking to make the democratic process in the US more secure and reliable.Specifically, the bill proposes to ban gerrymandering and strengthen transparency legislation in campaign funding. In addition, it allows federal authorities to overrule state laws that are seen as aimed at suppressing voting – something that Democrats routinely accuse their Republican opponents of, despite the fact that the countrywide voter turnout has remained within the range of 51-66% over the past 20 years in the US.However, the Freedom to Vote Act proposes no solution to the filibuster problem that Mark Ruffalo's character was lamenting in the clip.While the proposed law generally repeats the Democrats' agenda from the For the People Act, it also addresses some of the concerns voiced by the Republicans. Namely, it allows states to check voter registration, something that the Democrats have ruled out in the past. However, these checks must not require documents that are hard to get – e.g. your driver licence should suffice.
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/republicans-block-voting-rights-legislation-reigniting-debate-over-ending-filibuster-1090117079.html
The non-profit, which champions changes to the US electoral process and vows to "fix America's corrupt political system", has found a creative way to promote the Freedom to Vote Act penned by congressional Democrats.
Did you know that 330 million Americans are suffering from "electile dysfunction"? US-based non-profit RepresentUs claims they are in a witty satirical ad that the organisation launched on 10 November on their social media.
The two-minute clip goes over numerous US democracy issues, such as government shutdowns, the filibuster, and gerrymandering, while making references to erectile dysfunction – from language choice, to an image of a "flaccid" Washington Monument.
"Trouble maintaining a strong coalition? Tired of the parade of disappointing performances? Then you might be one of the 330 million Americans suffering from electile dysfunction", the clip says.
The ad mocks tongue-in-cheek many of the practices of lawmakers that have frustrated voters for decades.

"I get all excited about a new bill, a debate gets all hot and heated, we'll move things to the floor, and right when we're about to achieve a joint resolution — bam! A total government shutdown, premature capitulation", several of the video's characters lamented. "Filibustering just doesn't feel good anymore", adds another one, played by Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo, known for his role of Bruce Brennon/the Hulk in Marvel movies.

RepresentUs' ad, however, offers a solution to the problem in the form of the Freedom to Vote Act (FTVA) – a bill that was introduced by Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar along with five other Democrats and an Independent in September 2021. Although it warns that people with "greased palms, lined pockets", as well as dictators and neo-fascists may not be "healthy" enough for the FTVA.
The proposed law combines the idea behind the Democrats' For the People Act, which passed the House, but was filibustered in the Senate, with the Preventing Election Subversion Act, seeking to make the democratic process in the US more secure and reliable.
Specifically, the bill proposes to ban gerrymandering and strengthen transparency legislation in campaign funding. In addition, it allows federal authorities to overrule state laws that are seen as aimed at suppressing voting – something that Democrats routinely accuse their Republican opponents of, despite the fact that the countrywide voter turnout has remained within the range of 51-66% over the past 20 years in the US.
However, the Freedom to Vote Act proposes no solution to the filibuster problem that Mark Ruffalo's character was lamenting in the clip.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) arrives to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
Republicans Block Voting Rights Legislation, Reigniting Debate Over Ending Filibuster
22 October, 00:20 GMT
While the proposed law generally repeats the Democrats' agenda from the For the People Act, it also addresses some of the concerns voiced by the Republicans. Namely, it allows states to check voter registration, something that the Democrats have ruled out in the past. However, these checks must not require documents that are hard to get – e.g. your driver licence should suffice.
