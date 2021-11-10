'Cure Your Limp Democracy': Non-Profit's Ad on 'Electile Dysfunction' Goes Viral in US

https://sputniknews.com/20211110/cure-your-limp-democracy-non-profits-ad-on-electile-dysfunction-goes-viral-in-us-1090634604.html

The non-profit, which champions changes to the US electoral process and vows to "fix America's corrupt political system", has found a creative way to promote... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

Did you know that 330 million Americans are suffering from "electile dysfunction"? US-based non-profit RepresentUs claims they are in a witty satirical ad that the organisation launched on 10 November on their social media.The two-minute clip goes over numerous US democracy issues, such as government shutdowns, the filibuster, and gerrymandering, while making references to erectile dysfunction – from language choice, to an image of a "flaccid" Washington Monument.The ad mocks tongue-in-cheek many of the practices of lawmakers that have frustrated voters for decades.RepresentUs' ad, however, offers a solution to the problem in the form of the Freedom to Vote Act (FTVA) – a bill that was introduced by Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar along with five other Democrats and an Independent in September 2021. Although it warns that people with "greased palms, lined pockets", as well as dictators and neo-fascists may not be "healthy" enough for the FTVA.The proposed law combines the idea behind the Democrats' For the People Act, which passed the House, but was filibustered in the Senate, with the Preventing Election Subversion Act, seeking to make the democratic process in the US more secure and reliable.Specifically, the bill proposes to ban gerrymandering and strengthen transparency legislation in campaign funding. In addition, it allows federal authorities to overrule state laws that are seen as aimed at suppressing voting – something that Democrats routinely accuse their Republican opponents of, despite the fact that the countrywide voter turnout has remained within the range of 51-66% over the past 20 years in the US.However, the Freedom to Vote Act proposes no solution to the filibuster problem that Mark Ruffalo's character was lamenting in the clip.While the proposed law generally repeats the Democrats' agenda from the For the People Act, it also addresses some of the concerns voiced by the Republicans. Namely, it allows states to check voter registration, something that the Democrats have ruled out in the past. However, these checks must not require documents that are hard to get – e.g. your driver licence should suffice.

