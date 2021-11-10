Registration was successful!
California Parole Board Recommends Release of Manson Cult Member Van Houten
California Parole Board Recommends Release of Manson Cult Member Van Houten
The woman, who is now 72, was a 19-year-old when she joined the genocidal cult subsequently becoming the youngest woman to be handed the death sentence in...
California's Board of Parole Hearings have recommended (for the fifth time) that Leslie Van Houten - who was a follower of the infamous Charles Manson - should be released from prison, where she is serving a life sentence.Gavin Newsom, who has been governor of California since 2019, and his predecessor Jerry Brown, have both vetoed Van Houten's release: Newsom said she "poses an unreasonable danger to society", citing the "extreme nature of the crime in which she was involved".Houten helped members of the Manson Family in the gruesome assassination of Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, back in 1969. The double murder happened just a day after the cult's most notorious massacre when Manson followers killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others.The founder of the cult, Charles Manson, drugged his followers and urged them to go on a killing spree to trigger an apocalyptic race war in the US which he called "Helter Skelter". Manson himself spent the rest of his life in prison, and died in November 2017, at the age of 83.
14:06 GMT 10.11.2021
© AP Photo / George BrichLeslie Van Houten (centre), a member of Charles Manson’s “family” who is charged with the murders of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, escorted by two deputy sheriffs as she leaves the courtroom in Los Angeles, 19 December 1969.
Leslie Van Houten (centre), a member of Charles Manson’s “family” who is charged with the murders of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, escorted by two deputy sheriffs as she leaves the courtroom in Los Angeles, 19 December 1969. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The woman, who is now 72, was a 19-year-old when she joined the genocidal cult subsequently becoming the youngest woman to be handed the death sentence in California (which was later commuted to a life term).
California's Board of Parole Hearings have recommended (for the fifth time) that Leslie Van Houten - who was a follower of the infamous Charles Manson - should be released from prison, where she is serving a life sentence.

"These hearings are very hard on her," Van Houten's attorney Rich Pfeiffer said.

Gavin Newsom, who has been governor of California since 2019, and his predecessor Jerry Brown, have both vetoed Van Houten's release: Newsom said she "poses an unreasonable danger to society", citing the "extreme nature of the crime in which she was involved".
© AP Photo / Stan LimFILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women in Corona, Calif., Sept. 6, 2017
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women in Corona, Calif., Sept. 6, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women in Corona, Calif., Sept. 6, 2017
© AP Photo / Stan Lim
Houten helped members of the Manson Family in the gruesome assassination of Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, back in 1969. The double murder happened just a day after the cult's most notorious massacre when Manson followers killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others.
The founder of the cult, Charles Manson, drugged his followers and urged them to go on a killing spree to trigger an apocalyptic race war in the US which he called "Helter Skelter". Manson himself spent the rest of his life in prison, and died in November 2017, at the age of 83.
