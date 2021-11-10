https://sputniknews.com/20211110/california-parole-board-recommends-release-of-manson-cult-member-van-houten-1090622798.html

California Parole Board Recommends Release of Manson Cult Member Van Houten

California Parole Board Recommends Release of Manson Cult Member Van Houten

The woman, who is now 72, was a 19-year-old when she joined the genocidal cult subsequently becoming the youngest woman to be handed the death sentence in... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-10T14:06+0000

2021-11-10T14:06+0000

2021-11-10T14:06+0000

parole

us

charles manson

california

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103810/45/1038104534_0:158:2997:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_3c197afa37e18658902d37fac976298f.jpg

California's Board of Parole Hearings have recommended (for the fifth time) that Leslie Van Houten - who was a follower of the infamous Charles Manson - should be released from prison, where she is serving a life sentence.Gavin Newsom, who has been governor of California since 2019, and his predecessor Jerry Brown, have both vetoed Van Houten's release: Newsom said she "poses an unreasonable danger to society", citing the "extreme nature of the crime in which she was involved".Houten helped members of the Manson Family in the gruesome assassination of Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, back in 1969. The double murder happened just a day after the cult's most notorious massacre when Manson followers killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others.The founder of the cult, Charles Manson, drugged his followers and urged them to go on a killing spree to trigger an apocalyptic race war in the US which he called "Helter Skelter". Manson himself spent the rest of his life in prison, and died in November 2017, at the age of 83.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

parole, us, charles manson, california