Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Von der Leyen Addresses Journalists After Negotiations With Biden
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/bill-gates-could-have-been-richer-than-jeff-bezos-and-elon-musk-combined-report-says-1090628026.html
Bill Gates Could Have Been Richer Than Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Combined, Report Says
Bill Gates Could Have Been Richer Than Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Combined, Report Says
The Microsoft co-founder held the title of the world’s richest person in the world every year from 1995 to 2017. In October 2017, he was overtaken by Amazon... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-10T16:23+0000
2021-11-10T16:23+0000
bill gates
elon musk
jeff bezos
society
forbes rich list
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083096736_0:0:3639:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2790525e9809bb52366e5cdbbe2d2a83.jpg
Bill Gates could have been richer than Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk combined, Bloomberg reported citing its own analysis. According to the outlet, the software developer-turned-philanthropist would have easily bagged the title The World’s Richest Individual had he not sold the vast majority of Microsoft shares he owned in 1998.Back then the tech firm became the world’s most valuable company. In recent years this title went to Microsoft’s rival Apple, but on 29 October Gates' company reclaimed it.According to Bloomberg’s analysis, had the software developer kept the equivalent of his 2.06 billion shares in 1998 they would have been valued today at about $693 billion, making him more than twice as rich as Elon Musk, who is now the world’s richest person worth $271 billion (numbers provided by Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires list).Musk has recently elbowed out Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos after Tesla’s share price rocketed, rising 18 percent since the start of the year. So far the eccentric entrepreneur's wealth has grown by $66.5 billion this year alone thanks to the success of his companies.French billionaire Bernard Arnault, chief executive of LVHM, the world’s largest luxury goods company, comes third with $193.3 billion after Jeff Bezos ($205.7 billion). Bill Gates is fourth with a net worth of $138.3 billion.Billionaires suffered huge losses at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. However, stock markets later rebounded allowing billionaires to recover losses and even see their wealth grow. According to a report conducted by Oxfam, the wealth of the world's billionaires increased by 3.9 percent during the pandemic.
billgates for decades, has his assistant ask those meeting him to never shake hands with him as he does not like to shake people hands! billgates, histories face of eugenics
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083096736_730:0:3461:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_61479935fe986b3fc6646123a33e6ce4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bill gates, elon musk, jeff bezos, society, forbes rich list

Bill Gates Could Have Been Richer Than Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Combined, Report Says

16:23 GMT 10.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / MICHAEL COHENBill Gates, Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation speaks onstage at 2019 New York Times Dealbook on November 06, 2019 in New York City.
Bill Gates, Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation speaks onstage at 2019 New York Times Dealbook on November 06, 2019 in New York City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / MICHAEL COHEN
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The Microsoft co-founder held the title of the world’s richest person in the world every year from 1995 to 2017. In October 2017, he was overtaken by Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, who in turn was recently knocked off his perch by Tesla and SpaceX boss, Elon Musk.
Bill Gates could have been richer than Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk combined, Bloomberg reported citing its own analysis. According to the outlet, the software developer-turned-philanthropist would have easily bagged the title The World’s Richest Individual had he not sold the vast majority of Microsoft shares he owned in 1998.

Back then the tech firm became the world’s most valuable company. In recent years this title went to Microsoft’s rival Apple, but on 29 October Gates' company reclaimed it.
According to Bloomberg’s analysis, had the software developer kept the equivalent of his 2.06 billion shares in 1998 they would have been valued today at about $693 billion, making him more than twice as rich as Elon Musk, who is now the world’s richest person worth $271 billion (numbers provided by Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires list).

Musk has recently elbowed out Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos after Tesla’s share price rocketed, rising 18 percent since the start of the year. So far the eccentric entrepreneur's wealth has grown by $66.5 billion this year alone thanks to the success of his companies.

French billionaire Bernard Arnault, chief executive of LVHM, the world’s largest luxury goods company, comes third with $193.3 billion after Jeff Bezos ($205.7 billion). Bill Gates is fourth with a net worth of $138.3 billion.
Billionaires suffered huge losses at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. However, stock markets later rebounded allowing billionaires to recover losses and even see their wealth grow. According to a report conducted by Oxfam, the wealth of the world's billionaires increased by 3.9 percent during the pandemic.
040004
Discuss
Popular comments
billgates for decades, has his assistant ask those meeting him to never shake hands with him as he does not like to shake people hands! billgates, histories face of eugenics
bbbill b
10 November, 20:00 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:40 GMTVon der Leyen Addresses Journalists After Negotiations With Biden
17:21 GMT'Deep S***': NRA 'Secret Tapes' Revealing Group's Post-Columbine Strategy Leaked After Two Decades
17:18 GMTBiden Vows to Strike Back at Price Gouging in US Energy Sector
17:11 GMTRNA Molecule Triggers COVID-19 Immunity in Mice Without Vaccination - Yale University
16:23 GMTRosenbaum 'Threatened My Life Twice' Says Rittenhouse as He Takes the Stand
16:23 GMTBill Gates Could Have Been Richer Than Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Combined, Report Says
16:21 GMTPHOTO: Rare 'Pink Leopard' Spotted in India's Rajasthan for First Time
16:19 GMTMagnitude 6.6 Earthquake Detected Near Ryukyu Islands, Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued
16:14 GMTUK Carrier Strike Group Tracked, Sidestepped Chinese Submarines During Trip Through South China Sea
16:03 GMT'Like Throwing Toothpicks at Mountain': Ex-Australian PM Mocks Effect of AUKUS Subs Plan on China
15:54 GMTUS Consumer Prices Up 6.2% in Year to October, Keeping Pressure on Economy
15:53 GMTMeta Partners With Microsoft to Integrate Workplace, Teams Platforms
15:49 GMTAdding Oil to Fire? Another UK MP in Hot Water for Lobbying Hand Sanitiser Company's Interests
15:30 GMTLed Zeppelin’s Manager Defecated on Teenage Groupie and Inserted Fish Into Her, Book Claims
15:30 GMTFormer Police Officer and Seven Others Charged Over London Nightclub Licence Bribes
15:13 GMTUS Piles Black Sea Tinderbox
15:09 GMTUK PM Johnson Holds Press Conference at COP26 in Glasgow
15:08 GMTBitcoin Hits New Historic High at $69,000
15:06 GMTDynamite 'Grambo' Testimony at Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Goes Viral
14:48 GMTWhat is the 'Ndrangheta and How Did It Move Out of the 'Shadow' of the Sicilian Mafia?