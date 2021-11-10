https://sputniknews.com/20211110/biden-approval-reaches-new-low-1090599948.html
Biden Approval Reaches New Low
Biden Approval Reaches New Low
On this episode of "Fault Lines", hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the immigration crisis brewing in Poland, Biden's sinking approval...
Biden Approval Reaches New Low
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the immigration crisis brewing in Poland, Biden’s sinking approval ratings, Ethiopians being ignored by the media as they organize in D.C., and the Russiagate narrative collapsing as the media plays cleanup.
Guests:Peter Oliver - Correspondent for RT | Belarus Says It Won't Stop Migrants Entering PolandTed Rall - Political Cartoonist | As Approval Ratings Sink, Is It Over for Biden?Bob Schlehuber - Co-Host of Political Misfits | Ethiopians Organise in DC as Mainstream News Puts on BlindersJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | Peter Strozk Doubles Down to Rachel Maddow on RussiagateIn the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about escalating tensions on the border of Poland and Belarus, after Polish officials accused their neighbour of helping move migrants towards the frontier.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on President Biden's administration one year post-election as approval ratings fell to a record low. We were also joined by Bob Schlehuber to talk about how mainstream outlets are spreading misleading information about the nature of the Ethiopian invasion by leftist insurgents.In the third hour, John Kiriakou joined the conversation to talk about the collapsing narrative of Russiagate as former FBI Agent Peter Strozk went on Rachel Maddow to play cleanup after a key Steele dossier source was arrested last week.
Biden Approval Reaches New Low
08:20 GMT 10.11.2021 (Updated: 08:25 GMT 10.11.2021)
On this episode of "Fault Lines", hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the immigration crisis brewing in Poland, Biden's sinking approval ratings, Ethiopians being ignored by the media as they organise in DC, and the Russiagate narrative collapsing as the media plays cleanup.
Peter Oliver - Correspondent for RT | Belarus Says It Won't Stop Migrants Entering Poland
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | As Approval Ratings Sink, Is It Over for Biden?
Bob Schlehuber - Co-Host of Political Misfits | Ethiopians Organise in DC as Mainstream News Puts on Blinders
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | Peter Strozk Doubles Down to Rachel Maddow on Russiagate
In the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about escalating tensions on the border of Poland and Belarus, after Polish officials accused their neighbour of helping move migrants towards the frontier.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on President Biden's administration one year post-election as approval ratings fell to a record low. We were also joined by Bob Schlehuber to talk about how mainstream outlets are spreading misleading information about the nature of the Ethiopian invasion by leftist insurgents.
In the third hour, John Kiriakou joined the conversation to talk about the collapsing narrative of Russiagate as former FBI Agent Peter Strozk went on Rachel Maddow to play cleanup after a key Steele dossier source was arrested last week.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com