BBC Quits LGBT Scheme That Called For Male Access to Women-Only Spaces

2021-11-10T23:08+0000

2021-11-10T23:08+0000

2021-11-10T23:08+0000

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has cut ties with LGBT lobbyists Stonewall in the name of maintaining impartiality.The BBC said it was leaving Stonewall's Diversity Champions Programme and Workplace Equality Index.The two schemes were recently scrutinised in a series of podcasts by the BBC's Nolan Investigates programme.The corporation said in a statement that it was "fully committed to being an industry-leading employer on LGBTQ+ inclusion.""As a broadcaster, we have our own values and editorial standards – these are clearly set out and published in our Editorial Guidelines. We are also governed by the Royal Charter and the Ofcom Broadcasting Code."But Stonewall claimed the move came "in the wake of organised attacks on workplace inclusion," adding: "The human impact of these attacks can’t be underestimated."Stonewall, a registered charity, charges employers and other organisations for membership in the Diversity Champions Programme. In return, it gives them advice on how to improve workplace inclusion for gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people.But that consultancy work has proven controversial, as it includes advice to allow those who identify as members of the opposite sex to access single-sex areas such as toilets and changing rooms without a Gender Recognition Certificate.That is at odds with the UK's Gender Recognition Act 2004, which stipulates that a person must obtain a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria and live as a member of the opposite sex for two years before gaining such privileges.Stonewall campaigns to change that law to give transsexuals legal recognition on the basis of 'self-identification' alone — a move which Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government abandoned last year.The adoption of a similar policy by Her Majesty's Prison Service was criticised after convicted rapist Karen White, formerly known as David Thompson and Stephen Wood, was jailed in a women's prison where he raped, sexually assaulted and injured two fellow inmates.Feminists CelebrateFeminist writer Julie Bindel, who has been 'no-platformed' and disinvited from public speaking events, welcomed the move.Stonewall's advice has also been credited for National Health Service providers referring to mothers as "birthing people".Another controversial practice adopted by the NHS Tavistock clinic is encouraging children with identity issues to 'transition', and even prescribing puberty-blocking drugs to stop them from developing secondary sexual characteristics.

