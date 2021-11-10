https://sputniknews.com/20211110/austrian-interior-minister-asks-eu-to-help-poland-protect-external-borders-1090613387.html

Austrian Interior Minister Asks EU to Help Poland Protect External Borders

Austrian Interior Minister Asks EU to Help Poland Protect External Borders

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Australian Minister of Internal Affairs Karl Nehammer told German daily Die Welt that he believes the European Commission needs to help... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-10T06:46+0000

2021-11-10T06:46+0000

2021-11-10T06:46+0000

belarus

europe

migrants

border

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090610413_0:155:2218:1403_1920x0_80_0_0_6ba90262f720f7cbca5cea6e72fcc59b.jpg

Nehammer noted that Austria stood in solidarity with Poland and was ready to help in any way possible. If Warsaw asks for help, Austria will immediately check whether it will be able to provide assistance, the minister added.On Monday, thousands of illegal migrants moved to the Polish border from Belarus. On Tuesday, over 2,000 refugees and migrants were reported to have set up camps near the border on the Belarusian side. Warsaw, Prague, and Vilnius have called upon the European Union to impose new sanctions on Minsk over the migrant influx.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen slammed Minsk for using refugees for political purposes, as Belarusian authorities are believed to provide undocumented migrants with visas on arrival and transport them to EU borders to get back at Brussels for sanctions. Minsk has rejected the allegations, saying it can no longer suppress migration to neighbouring countries due to the lack of resources caused by Western sanctions against the country.

STABOU Youssef Les vassaux auront autant de cran qu'avec Bachar ?? Sa m'étonnerait ! Car juste ce dernier les a humilié !!! 0

1

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

belarus, europe, migrants, border