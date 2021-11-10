https://sputniknews.com/20211110/afghanistans-chief-of-staff-plans-to-recruit-150000-new-soldiers-1090635645.html

Afghanistan's Chief of Staff Plans to Recruit 150,000 New Soldiers

Afghanistan's Chief of Staff Plans to Recruit 150,000 New Soldiers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban* intends to recruit 150,000 people for the new Afghan army, the Taliban-appointed chief of staff of the Afghan armed forces... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-10T18:53+0000

2021-11-10T18:53+0000

2021-11-10T18:53+0000

afghanistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858670_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9d628eaffd08e36518615d47b91dabd9.jpg

"We will start by recruiting 150,000 fighters for the new Afghan army," Fasihuddin said in an interview with al-Jazeera, noting that the army is currently being gathered.Fasihuddin also stressed that the movement seeks to recruit military who served under the previous authorities of Afghanistan."Priority will be given to those who have not been involved in corruption," the chief of staff of the Afghan armed forces added.In mid-August, the Taliban entered Kabul, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.* The organisation is under UN sanction over terrorist activities

https://sputniknews.com/20211102/taliban-bans-use-of-foreign-currency-amid-economic-woes-in-afghanistan-1090423481.html

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

afghanistan