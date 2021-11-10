Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/afghanistans-chief-of-staff-plans-to-recruit-150000-new-soldiers-1090635645.html
Afghanistan's Chief of Staff Plans to Recruit 150,000 New Soldiers
Afghanistan's Chief of Staff Plans to Recruit 150,000 New Soldiers
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban* intends to recruit 150,000 people for the new Afghan army, the Taliban-appointed chief of staff of the Afghan armed forces... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-10T18:53+0000
2021-11-10T18:53+0000
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858670_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9d628eaffd08e36518615d47b91dabd9.jpg
"We will start by recruiting 150,000 fighters for the new Afghan army," Fasihuddin said in an interview with al-Jazeera, noting that the army is currently being gathered.Fasihuddin also stressed that the movement seeks to recruit military who served under the previous authorities of Afghanistan."Priority will be given to those who have not been involved in corruption," the chief of staff of the Afghan armed forces added.In mid-August, the Taliban entered Kabul, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.* The organisation is under UN sanction over terrorist activities
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/taliban-bans-use-of-foreign-currency-amid-economic-woes-in-afghanistan-1090423481.html
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858670_155:0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_74adb7ff4b393633d8a5a7fd884f3591.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan

Afghanistan's Chief of Staff Plans to Recruit 150,000 New Soldiers

18:53 GMT 10.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / WAKIL KOHSARTaliban fighters sit atop a Humvee in Omarz area, Panjshir Province on September 15, 2021, days after the hardline Islamist group announced the capture of the last province resisting to their rule.
Taliban fighters sit atop a Humvee in Omarz area, Panjshir Province on September 15, 2021, days after the hardline Islamist group announced the capture of the last province resisting to their rule. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / WAKIL KOHSAR
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban* intends to recruit 150,000 people for the new Afghan army, the Taliban-appointed chief of staff of the Afghan armed forces, Qari Fasihuddin, said on Wednesday.
"We will start by recruiting 150,000 fighters for the new Afghan army," Fasihuddin said in an interview with al-Jazeera, noting that the army is currently being gathered.
Fasihuddin also stressed that the movement seeks to recruit military who served under the previous authorities of Afghanistan.
"Priority will be given to those who have not been involved in corruption," the chief of staff of the Afghan armed forces added.
In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 photo, an Afghan money changer counts Pakistani currency banknotes at a money exchange market in Kabul, Afghanistan. Afghans are increasingly uncertain about their future, less confident in their government and more pessimistic than before on issues such as security, corruption, and rising unemployment, according to the annual survey by the San Francisco-based Asia Foundation released on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
Taliban Bans Use of Foreign Currency Amid Economic Woes in Afghanistan
2 November, 17:20 GMT
In mid-August, the Taliban entered Kabul, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
* The organisation is under UN sanction over terrorist activities
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:54 GMT'Cure Your Limp Democracy': Non-Profit's Ad on 'Electile Dysfunction' Goes Viral in US
18:53 GMTAfghanistan's Chief of Staff Plans to Recruit 150,000 New Soldiers
18:36 GMTBiden Intends to Discuss COVID-19 Origins With Xi During Upcoming Summit
18:11 GMTImran Khan: Daesh Terrorists Enter Pakistan From Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
18:10 GMTRussia Eyes Wider Consular Presence in Canada, With New Mission in Vancouver - Ambassador
18:10 GMTUS Wants Russia to Explain 'Military Buildup' Near Ukraine’s Border
18:01 GMTThree Houthi Ballistic Missiles Reportedly Strike Saudi Base in Dhahran Al-Janub
17:58 GMTElection Watchdog Says Over 17K 2020 Ballot Images Destroyed in Georgia Making Audits Impossible
17:54 GMT'Tale as Old as Time': Users Scoff Over Meta Announcement of Targeting Restrictions
17:40 GMTVon der Leyen Addresses Journalists After Negotiations With Biden
17:21 GMT'Deep S***': NRA 'Secret Tapes' Revealing Group's Post-Columbine Strategy Leaked After Two Decades
17:18 GMTBiden Vows to Strike Back at Price Gouging in US Energy Sector
17:11 GMTRNA Molecule Triggers COVID-19 Immunity in Mice Without Vaccination - Yale University
16:23 GMTRosenbaum 'Threatened My Life Twice' Says Rittenhouse as He Takes the Stand
16:23 GMTBill Gates Could Have Been Richer Than Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Combined, Report Says
16:21 GMTPHOTO: Rare 'Pink Leopard' Spotted in India's Rajasthan for First Time
16:19 GMTMagnitude 6.6 Earthquake Detected Near Ryukyu Islands, Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued
16:14 GMTUK Carrier Strike Group Tracked, Sidestepped Chinese Submarines During Trip Through South China Sea
16:03 GMT'Like Throwing Toothpicks at Mountain': Ex-Australian PM Mocks Effect of AUKUS Subs Plan on China
15:54 GMTUS Consumer Prices Up 6.2% in Year to October, Keeping Pressure on Economy