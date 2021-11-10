https://sputniknews.com/20211110/adding-oil-to-fire-another-uk-mp-in-hot-water-for-lobbying-hand-sanitiser-companys-interests-1090628407.html

Adding Oil to Fire? Another UK MP in Hot Water for Lobbying Hand Sanitiser Company's Interests

Adding Oil to Fire? Another UK MP in Hot Water for Lobbying Hand Sanitiser Company's Interests

The row comes after the UK government faced backlash following a lobbying scandal with Tory lawmaker Owen Paterson. Last week, the government abandoned plans... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-10T15:49+0000

2021-11-10T15:49+0000

2021-11-10T15:49+0000

boris johnson

pandemic

scandal

government

lawmaker

owen paterson

uk

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090618926_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_80ce3fbd78223c925074ee98ca37e1ad.jpg

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith is under fire over heading a government taskforce that recommended new rules benefiting the hand sanitiser firm Byotrol, of which he is a staff member.The 67-year-old senior MP receives £25,000 ($33,768) a year as an adviser to Byotrol “in return for approximately 12 hours per month”. The Conservative MP for Chingford and Woodford Green served as a Byotrol director from June 2009 to May 2010.On Tuesday, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to explain “why he thinks it is justified for one of his MPs to be paid by a company that stands to benefit from a recommendation of a taskforce chaired by that same MP".She was echoed by Steve Goodrich, head of research and investigations at Transparency International UK, who argued that “the informality of a government taskforce might seem like an agile way to develop new policy but without basic governance arrangements it provides an open door to vested interests”.The comments came after Smith’s Task Force on Innovation, Growth, and Regulatory Reform (TIGRR) recommended in a report that Byotrol’s alcohol-free hand sanitiser be approved for use in the UK without referring to the MP’s relationship with the company.Byotrol, in turn, said in August that its revenue had almost doubled in the wake of “exceptional demand” for its sanitising technologies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company reported a revenue of £11.2 million ($15.1 million) in 2020, up from £6 million ($8 million) the previous year.Labour’s anger against Smith comes as some other Tory MPs, including Steve Brine, continue to moonlight in the health sector. A former junior health minister, Brine also works at Remedium Partners, a recruitment agency for the NHS, and the UK-based Sigma Pharmaceuticals. The lawmaker earlier said that he was “a strategic adviser to both [firms], not a lobbyist”, amid reports that he receives £1,666 ($2,249) a month at Sigma.Paterson Scandal The developments unfold amid the scandal surrounding embattled Conservative lawmaker Owen Paterson, who earlier faced a 30-day House of Commons ban over an “egregious case of paid advocacy”.The MP was accused of “repeatedly” breaking the Commons lobbying rules over his paid consultancy work on behalf of the two companies that paid him earned more than £100,000 ($135,000).While Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathyrn Stone recommended the suspension of Paterson in a report approved by a group of cross-party MPs on the Standards Committee, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government tried to grant Paterson a reprieve from reprisal by turning the spotlight onto the standards process itself.UK media cited unnamed senior Tory sources as saying that the situation raises serious questions over Johnson's about-face judgment and leaves the entire Conservative Party tarnished by "sleaze".Labour Party leader Keir Starmer was quick to accuse Johnson of "corroded trust" in MPs, arguing that by making a U-turn on Paterson, BoJo had given the "green light to corruption".

https://sputniknews.com/20211106/john-major-rips-bojos-politically-corrupt-govt-over-shameful-handling-of-paterson-sleaze-row-1090525759.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211105/as-labour-rule-out-joint-anti-sleaze-candidate-who-will-tory-pick-for-owen-patersons-safe-seat-1090503779.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

boris johnson, pandemic, scandal, government, lawmaker, owen paterson, uk, covid-19