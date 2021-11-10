Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/adam-schiff-has-twitterians-in-stitches-after-accusing-trump-of-inciting-an-erection-1090624369.html
Adam Schiff Has Twitterians in Stitches After Accusing Trump of 'Inciting an Erection'
Adam Schiff Has Twitterians in Stitches After Accusing Trump of 'Inciting an Erection'
This is not the first time the Democrats have become overly excited about Donald Trump and his presidency up to the point of accusing him of doing things no... 10.11.2021
2021-11-10T13:15+0000
2021-11-10T13:15+0000
donald trump
us
adam schiff
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090624227_0:0:2385:1342_1920x0_80_0_0_f31e3e1872cf22a3555156e6ac881e1d.jpg
Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) has left netizens laughing hard as he made a major slip during an interview with The View, when he was describing a list of crimes that Donald Trump, in his opinion, had committed. Schiff namely suggested that the former POTUS incited an "erection" before quickly correcting himself and clarifying that he meant an "insurrection".It was clear from the start that Schiff referred to the events of the 6 January, which, the Democrats insist, Trump orchestrated – he and fellow party members have been repeating this threadbare phrase for nearly a year now. However, this did not stop Twitterians from laughing hard at what they called a "Freudian slip".Netizens went on to play a guessing game about what was behind the phrase and what made Schiff make this specific slip. Could it be a secret desire tied to Trump?Other netizens took a more pragmatic approach and wondered what charges the ex-president is facing for such a heinous crime as "inciting insurrection".Their interest in the nature of this slip is all too explainable since Schiff is not the first to mention the tell-tale crime that Trump purportedly committed. Earlier, in January 2021, Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer also brought up "inciting an erection" charges against Trump before quickly correcting himself and clarifying that he meant "insurrection".Twitterians could not help but notice the return of the "erection" into Democrats' lexicon. One of them suggested that the party seemingly just can't stop thinking about Trump and all things related to him.Democrats, as well as some Republicans, accused Trump of riling up the crowd at his rally in Washington, DC, on 6 January 2021 after some of the people protesting against the 2020 election results, stormed the Capitol building. House Democrats established a select committee to investigate the circumstances around the incident and determine, if the act was orchestrated and by whom. However, Trump himself has denounced the effort calling it another shot in the witch hunt against him.
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/6-january-committee-to-issue-20-new-subpoenas-as-judge-throws-out-trumps-executive-privilege-claim-1090507728.html
When Don and I have coffee every morning, the last thing I tell him is "Don't go out and incite an erection". But does he listen to me? heck no.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
donald trump, us, adam schiff

Adam Schiff Has Twitterians in Stitches After Accusing Trump of 'Inciting an Erection'

13:15 GMT 10.11.2021
© REUTERS / Carlos BarriaHouse Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) arrives for a national security briefing before members of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) arrives for a national security briefing before members of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
© REUTERS / Carlos Barria
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
All materials
This is not the first time the Democrats have become overly excited about Donald Trump and his presidency up to the point of accusing him of doing things no one ever heard about. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also mumbled about Trump "inciting an erection" in January 2021.
Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) has left netizens laughing hard as he made a major slip during an interview with The View, when he was describing a list of crimes that Donald Trump, in his opinion, had committed. Schiff namely suggested that the former POTUS incited an "erection" before quickly correcting himself and clarifying that he meant an "insurrection".

"Let's not use that as a smokescreen to somehow shield Donald Trump's culpability for inviting Russia to help him win the election, […] inciting an erection ... insurrection", Schiff said.

It was clear from the start that Schiff referred to the events of the 6 January, which, the Democrats insist, Trump orchestrated – he and fellow party members have been repeating this threadbare phrase for nearly a year now. However, this did not stop Twitterians from laughing hard at what they called a "Freudian slip".
Netizens went on to play a guessing game about what was behind the phrase and what made Schiff make this specific slip. Could it be a secret desire tied to Trump?
Other netizens took a more pragmatic approach and wondered what charges the ex-president is facing for such a heinous crime as "inciting insurrection".
Their interest in the nature of this slip is all too explainable since Schiff is not the first to mention the tell-tale crime that Trump purportedly committed. Earlier, in January 2021, Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer also brought up "inciting an erection" charges against Trump before quickly correcting himself and clarifying that he meant "insurrection".
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
6 January Committee to Issue 20 New Subpoenas as Judge Throws Out Trump's Executive Privilege Claim
5 November, 17:42 GMT
Twitterians could not help but notice the return of the "erection" into Democrats' lexicon. One of them suggested that the party seemingly just can't stop thinking about Trump and all things related to him.
Democrats, as well as some Republicans, accused Trump of riling up the crowd at his rally in Washington, DC, on 6 January 2021 after some of the people protesting against the 2020 election results, stormed the Capitol building. House Democrats established a select committee to investigate the circumstances around the incident and determine, if the act was orchestrated and by whom. However, Trump himself has denounced the effort calling it another shot in the witch hunt against him.
When Don and I have coffee every morning, the last thing I tell him is "Don't go out and incite an erection". But does he listen to me? heck no.
bbullwinkle
10 November, 16:37 GMT
