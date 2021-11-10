https://sputniknews.com/20211110/adam-schiff-has-twitterians-in-stitches-after-accusing-trump-of-inciting-an-erection-1090624369.html

Adam Schiff Has Twitterians in Stitches After Accusing Trump of 'Inciting an Erection'

This is not the first time the Democrats have become overly excited about Donald Trump and his presidency up to the point of accusing him of doing things no... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) has left netizens laughing hard as he made a major slip during an interview with The View, when he was describing a list of crimes that Donald Trump, in his opinion, had committed. Schiff namely suggested that the former POTUS incited an "erection" before quickly correcting himself and clarifying that he meant an "insurrection".It was clear from the start that Schiff referred to the events of the 6 January, which, the Democrats insist, Trump orchestrated – he and fellow party members have been repeating this threadbare phrase for nearly a year now. However, this did not stop Twitterians from laughing hard at what they called a "Freudian slip".Netizens went on to play a guessing game about what was behind the phrase and what made Schiff make this specific slip. Could it be a secret desire tied to Trump?Other netizens took a more pragmatic approach and wondered what charges the ex-president is facing for such a heinous crime as "inciting insurrection".Their interest in the nature of this slip is all too explainable since Schiff is not the first to mention the tell-tale crime that Trump purportedly committed. Earlier, in January 2021, Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer also brought up "inciting an erection" charges against Trump before quickly correcting himself and clarifying that he meant "insurrection".Twitterians could not help but notice the return of the "erection" into Democrats' lexicon. One of them suggested that the party seemingly just can't stop thinking about Trump and all things related to him.Democrats, as well as some Republicans, accused Trump of riling up the crowd at his rally in Washington, DC, on 6 January 2021 after some of the people protesting against the 2020 election results, stormed the Capitol building. House Democrats established a select committee to investigate the circumstances around the incident and determine, if the act was orchestrated and by whom. However, Trump himself has denounced the effort calling it another shot in the witch hunt against him.

