Adam Schiff Defends the Russiagate Investigation
Adam Schiff Defends the Russiagate Investigation
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the US Department of State condemning... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
Adam Schiff Defends the Russiagate Investigation
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the US Department of State condemning Minsk over the tensions on the Polish border, and the Pfizer CEO calling people who spread vaccine ‘misinformation’ criminals.
GUESTTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Consumerism, Communism, and America Being a Market EconomyBob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | Protests in Washington DC, TPLF Fighters, and Kidnappings in EthiopiaIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about changing the nature of people, Socialism, and the Russiagate narrative. Ted discussed the lack of believability in the Russiagate narrative and Congressman Adam Schiff admitted that Christopher Steele lied about the dossier. Ted spoke about the media lies during the Trump administration and the recent Washington Post report on Russigate.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Bob Schlehuber about the mainstream media reporting on Ethiopia, demonstrations in Ethiopia, and the UN. Bob talked about his recordings with the people of Ethiopia and the discussions he had with people in Ethiopia. Bob spoke about the resources in Ethiopia and the western countries that depend on resources in Africa.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Consumerism, Communism, and America Being a Market Economy
Bob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | Protests in Washington DC, TPLF Fighters, and Kidnappings in Ethiopia
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about changing the nature of people, Socialism, and the Russiagate narrative. Ted discussed the lack of believability in the Russiagate narrative and Congressman Adam Schiff admitted that Christopher Steele lied about the dossier. Ted spoke about the media lies during the Trump administration and the recent Washington Post report on Russigate.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Bob Schlehuber about the mainstream media reporting on Ethiopia, demonstrations in Ethiopia, and the UN. Bob talked about his recordings with the people of Ethiopia and the discussions he had with people in Ethiopia. Bob spoke about the resources in Ethiopia and the western countries that depend on resources in Africa.
