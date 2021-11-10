Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Von der Leyen Addresses Journalists After Negotiations With Biden
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/66-earthquake-detected-near-ryukyu-islands-japan-no-tsunami-warning-issued-1090630937.html
Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Detected Near Ryukyu Islands, Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued
Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Detected Near Ryukyu Islands, Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued
The earthquake’s epicentre is estimated to be 9.65 kilometres below sea-level, but the US warning system says that there is no threat of a tsunami at the... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-10T16:19+0000
2021-11-10T16:57+0000
asia & pacific
earthquake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b4c2a55e3061cab6eb49d884e365d6a1.jpg
A strong 6.6-magnitude earthquake was registered by both the US Geological Survey (USGS) and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) southeast of the Ryukyu Islands, Japan at 15:45 UTC. Its epicentre is located around 186 kilometres away from the city of Hirara, located on one of the islands. Naha, the closest large Japanese city with a population of over 300,000, is situated even further away – 312 kilometres south of the epicentre.At the same time, the US Tsunami Warning System issued no warning or advisory about an imminent threat of a tsunami related to the 6.6-magnitude earthquake. The European and American monitoring systems gave conflicting assessments as to how deep the epicentre of the earthquake was located. While the EMSC estimated it at just two kilometres, the USGS said it was six miles below sea-level, or around 10 kilometres.There have been no reports so far of any damage caused by the earthquake on the nearby islands.
https://sputniknews.com/20210501/strong-magnitude-68-earthquake-strikes-off-honshu-in-japan-usgs-says-1082776252.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9176b2d94a57138a24938fcb7cb3ca0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, earthquake

Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Detected Near Ryukyu Islands, Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued

16:19 GMT 10.11.2021 (Updated: 16:57 GMT 10.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / FREDERICK FLORINEarthquake seismograph diagram
Earthquake seismograph diagram - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / FREDERICK FLORIN
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The earthquake’s epicentre is estimated to be 9.65 kilometres below sea-level, but the US warning system says that there is no threat of a tsunami at the moment.
A strong 6.6-magnitude earthquake was registered by both the US Geological Survey (USGS) and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) southeast of the Ryukyu Islands, Japan at 15:45 UTC. Its epicentre is located around 186 kilometres away from the city of Hirara, located on one of the islands.
Naha, the closest large Japanese city with a population of over 300,000, is situated even further away – 312 kilometres south of the epicentre.
Climbers go up Mount Fuji, in Fujiyoshida city, Yamanashi prefecture, Japan, Thursday, July 4, 2013. Japan's most iconic landmark, Mount Fuji, the 3,776-meter-tall mountain was selected as a World Heritage site in June. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2021
Watch Strong Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strike Off Northeastern Japan
1 May, 01:48 GMT
At the same time, the US Tsunami Warning System issued no warning or advisory about an imminent threat of a tsunami related to the 6.6-magnitude earthquake. The European and American monitoring systems gave conflicting assessments as to how deep the epicentre of the earthquake was located. While the EMSC estimated it at just two kilometres, the USGS said it was six miles below sea-level, or around 10 kilometres.
There have been no reports so far of any damage caused by the earthquake on the nearby islands.
120100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:40 GMTVon der Leyen Addresses Journalists After Negotiations With Biden
17:21 GMT'Deep S***': NRA 'Secret Tapes' Revealing Group's Post-Columbine Strategy Leaked After Two Decades
17:18 GMTBiden Vows to Strike Back at Price Gouging in US Energy Sector
17:11 GMTRNA Molecule Triggers COVID-19 Immunity in Mice Without Vaccination - Yale University
16:23 GMTRosenbaum 'Threatened My Life Twice' Says Rittenhouse as He Takes the Stand
16:23 GMTBill Gates Could Have Been Richer Than Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Combined, Report Says
16:21 GMTPHOTO: Rare 'Pink Leopard' Spotted in India's Rajasthan for First Time
16:19 GMTMagnitude 6.6 Earthquake Detected Near Ryukyu Islands, Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued
16:14 GMTUK Carrier Strike Group Tracked, Sidestepped Chinese Submarines During Trip Through South China Sea
16:03 GMT'Like Throwing Toothpicks at Mountain': Ex-Australian PM Mocks Effect of AUKUS Subs Plan on China
15:54 GMTUS Consumer Prices Up 6.2% in Year to October, Keeping Pressure on Economy
15:53 GMTMeta Partners With Microsoft to Integrate Workplace, Teams Platforms
15:49 GMTAdding Oil to Fire? Another UK MP in Hot Water for Lobbying Hand Sanitiser Company's Interests
15:30 GMTLed Zeppelin’s Manager Defecated on Teenage Groupie and Inserted Fish Into Her, Book Claims
15:30 GMTFormer Police Officer and Seven Others Charged Over London Nightclub Licence Bribes
15:13 GMTUS Piles Black Sea Tinderbox
15:09 GMTUK PM Johnson Holds Press Conference at COP26 in Glasgow
15:08 GMTBitcoin Hits New Historic High at $69,000
15:06 GMTDynamite 'Grambo' Testimony at Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Goes Viral
14:48 GMTWhat is the 'Ndrangheta and How Did It Move Out of the 'Shadow' of the Sicilian Mafia?