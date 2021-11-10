https://sputniknews.com/20211110/11-people-burnt-to-death-after-bus-collides-with-tanker-in-indias-rajasthan---video--1090619398.html

11 People Burnt to Death After Bus Collides With Tanker in India's Rajasthan - Video

11 People Burnt to Death After Bus Collides With Tanker in India's Rajasthan - Video

Several people are struggling for their life after a passenger bus collided with a lorry on a highway in Rajasthan state. Police from neighbouring areas rushed... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

Eleven people have reportedly died and several others have been left critically injured after a bus collided with a tanker trailer on Wednesday on the Barmer-Jodhpur highway in India's Rajasthan state.Video clips of the bus, showing the vehicle ablaze with thick plumes of black smoke billowing up from it, were posted by some social media users.According to the initial investigation, there were at least 28 passengers on the bus although some media reports have said there were 25 people.Rajasthan State Chief Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter and said that he has directed the officials to take all action necessary.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent his condolences to the families of the deceased and announced an ex-gratia payment of INR200,000 ($2,700) for the families of the deceased and INR50,000 ($672) for those who have been injured.

