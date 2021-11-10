11 People Burnt to Death After Bus Collides With Tanker in India's Rajasthan - Video
Several people are struggling for their life after a passenger bus collided with a lorry on a highway in Rajasthan state. Police from neighbouring areas rushed to the spot near Barmer District to help.
Eleven people have reportedly died and several others have been left critically injured after a bus collided with a tanker trailer on Wednesday on the Barmer-Jodhpur highway in India's Rajasthan state.
Video clips of the bus, showing the vehicle ablaze with thick plumes of black smoke billowing up from it, were posted by some social media users.
“The accident took place in Barmer District, leading to the immediate death of nine passengers. Another person died in the tanker trailer and the last succumbed to his injuries in hospital,” the United News of India press agency quoted police official Deepak Bhargava as saying to reporters.
According to the initial investigation, there were at least 28 passengers on the bus although some media reports have said there were 25 people.
Rajasthan State Chief Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter and said that he has directed the officials to take all action necessary.
बाड़मेर में हुई बस-ट्रक दुर्घटना के संबंध में जिला कलेक्टर, बाड़मेर से फोन पर वार्ता कर राहत-बचाव कार्यों के संबंध में निर्देशित किया है। घायलों का बेहतर से बेहतर इलाज सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 10, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent his condolences to the families of the deceased and announced an ex-gratia payment of INR200,000 ($2,700) for the families of the deceased and INR50,000 ($672) for those who have been injured.
It is saddening that people have lost their lives due to a bus-tanker collision at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the bereaved families.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 10, 2021
I pray that the injured have a quick recovery: PM @narendramodi