World’s Highest External Building Climb Opens to Visitors in New York City

Sputnik is live from Midtown Manhattan in New York where Hudson Yards is opening the world’s highest external building climb to the public. The outside stairway - which has no protective barriers - leads to a brilliant panoramic view of the Big Apple. Tickets to the high-altitude attraction cost $185 a piece.
Hudson Yards opens world's highest external building climb in NYC
Thrill seekers can now scale the 395-metre-tall (1,295 feet) skyscraper.
