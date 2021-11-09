https://sputniknews.com/20211109/us-moderna-in-dispute-over-vaccine-patent-rights---reports-1090606750.html

US, Moderna in Dispute Over Vaccine Patent Rights - Reports

US, Moderna in Dispute Over Vaccine Patent Rights - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government and Moderna pharmaceutical company are embroiled in a bitter dispute over the patent rights for the central component... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-09T22:55+0000

2021-11-09T22:55+0000

2021-11-09T22:55+0000

us government

us

vaccination

vaccine

patent

covid-19

moderna

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090606584_0:319:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_11159047fd72a91a9b9e541d0a4c52c5.jpg

The National Institute of Health (NIH) claimed that three scientists from its Vaccine Research Center have cooperated with Moderna experts to design the genetic sequence, which pushes the vaccine to build an immune response to the virus, the report said on Tuesday. The agency requires that their names should appear on the patent application.Moderna disputed those arguments and included only its own specialists as inventors of the component in the application, which the company filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office. The controversy may seriously delay the vaccine distribution in the long term and could cause billions of dollars in the future, the report added.The two sides were negotiating on the issue for more than a year but did not reach an agreement, the newspaper noted. Furthermore, the NIH was surprised by Moderna’s application, it added. It is unclear when the patent office will make its decision, but there is even a possibility of judicial resolution if both parties will not find meeting points, and this court case can be expensive, the report noted.The battle began amid frustration in the US government over Moderna’s limited efforts to get its vaccine to poorer countries, according to the report.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us government, us, vaccination, vaccine, patent, covid-19, moderna