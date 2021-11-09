Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/us-house-committee-subpoenas-former-trump-aides-miller-mcenany-in-capitol-riot-probe-1090604682.html
US House Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Aides Miller, McEnany in Capitol Riot Probe
US House Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Aides Miller, McEnany in Capitol Riot Probe
WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - The US House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack issued subpoenas for more Trump associates, including former White House Press... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T21:01+0000
2021-11-09T21:27+0000
donald trump
us house select committee
capitol
subpoena
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082244591_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4fbbe8a3b58941db173e81a4338ecf3d.jpg
"Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) today announced that the Select Committee has issued subpoenas to ten former administration officials as part of its investigation into the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and its causes. The committee is demanding records and testimony from witnesses including individuals who served as White House officials at the time of the January 6th attack on the Capitol," the press release said.Former officials including Trump Deputy Chief of Staff Christopher Liddell, Personnel Director John McEntee and personal assistant Nicholas Luna also received subpoenas in addition to McEnany and Miller.Select Committee Chairman Benny Thompson said in a statement quoted in the press release that the committee believes the subpoenaed witnesses have relevant information pertaining to the January 6 Capitol riots. They are expected to provide records and testimony, according to the subpoenas.US federal judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday denied Trump’s request to withhold some National Archive records from the Select Committee on the basis of executive privilege. The National Archives has identified approximately 1,600 pages of documents as relevant to the Select Committee’s probe into the January 6 events.The records include proposed talking points for then-Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany related to the 2020 presidential election, presidential activity calendars and a related handwritten note for January 6, as well as a draft text of a presidential speech for the rally in Washington that day.Trump released a statement on Tuesday calling those in charge of the probe in Congress “The Unselect Committee of politically ambitious hacks.” The former president added that the Select Committee should instead be studying the allegations of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election that sparked the January 6 protests.
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/judge-denies-trump-attempt-to-keep-6-january-records-secret-1090597546.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082244591_198:0:2929:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fd82a5b1ad88f7b0f628d8a3394860a8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us house select committee, capitol, subpoena

US House Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Aides Miller, McEnany in Capitol Riot Probe

21:01 GMT 09.11.2021 (Updated: 21:27 GMT 09.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyWhite House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany arrives to deliver a statement at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany arrives to deliver a statement at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - The US House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack issued subpoenas for more Trump associates, including former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, the Select Committee said on Tuesday in a press release.
"Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) today announced that the Select Committee has issued subpoenas to ten former administration officials as part of its investigation into the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and its causes. The committee is demanding records and testimony from witnesses including individuals who served as White House officials at the time of the January 6th attack on the Capitol," the press release said.
Former officials including Trump Deputy Chief of Staff Christopher Liddell, Personnel Director John McEntee and personal assistant Nicholas Luna also received subpoenas in addition to McEnany and Miller.
Select Committee Chairman Benny Thompson said in a statement quoted in the press release that the committee believes the subpoenaed witnesses have relevant information pertaining to the January 6 Capitol riots. They are expected to provide records and testimony, according to the subpoenas.
US federal judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday denied Trump’s request to withhold some National Archive records from the Select Committee on the basis of executive privilege. The National Archives has identified approximately 1,600 pages of documents as relevant to the Select Committee’s probe into the January 6 events.
National Guard troops continue to guard the grounds of the US Capitol building in the extended security perimeter around Capitol Hill following the January 6th attack by a pro-Trump mob on February 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
Judge Denies Latest Trump Attempt to Keep 6 January Records Sealed
14:04 GMT
The records include proposed talking points for then-Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany related to the 2020 presidential election, presidential activity calendars and a related handwritten note for January 6, as well as a draft text of a presidential speech for the rally in Washington that day.
Trump released a statement on Tuesday calling those in charge of the probe in Congress “The Unselect Committee of politically ambitious hacks.” The former president added that the Select Committee should instead be studying the allegations of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election that sparked the January 6 protests.
510000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:19 GMTJake Sullivan Referred to as ‘Foreign Policy Advisor’ in Sussmann’s Indictment - Reports
21:12 GMTNobel Prize Winner, Girls' Rights Activist Malala Ties Knot in Private Ceremony in England
21:01 GMTUS House Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Aides Miller, McEnany in Capitol Riot Probe
20:50 GMTProf. Calls for Abolishing Grade System, Installing 'Labor-Based' One Instead - Report
20:48 GMTIran's President Calls for Setting up Security System Repelling Cyberattacks - Reports
20:18 GMT“I Hope You Die”: GOP Rep Details Threatening Voicemail After Infrastructure Vote - Report
20:17 GMTTrump Says Hasn’t Spoken to Biden Yet, But If It Could 'Help' The Country, He Would
20:04 GMTChina’s Tianwen-1 Mars Probe Enters Final ‘Global Remote Sensing’ Part of Historic Mission
19:40 GMTRussian-Made Air Defenses Destroyed 6 Guided Missiles Fired by IDF, Military Says
19:37 GMTBella Thorne Admits to Getting 'Wet' in Steamy Music Video
19:18 GMTCalifornia Gov. Newsom Expected to Appear in Public Two Weeks After Cancelling Trip to COP26
19:02 GMTNorwegian Authorities Suspicious After 4 km-long Length of Surveillance Cable Gets Cut, Disappears
18:46 GMTIndian Navy Gets 'Vela' Stealth Submarine as Competition in Indian Ocean Heats up
18:31 GMTUS Reportedly Set Up Iron Dome in Guam Hoping It Could Help Defend Against Chinese Cruise Missiles
18:23 GMTEU Chief Charles Michel Delivers Annual 'Europe Speech'
18:16 GMTWorld’s Highest External Building Climb Opens to Visitors in New York City
18:06 GMTRussia Creating New Anti-Aircraft Missile System S-550
17:52 GMT'Doomsday' Droughts Becoming Likelier for South Africa, Stanford University Says
17:36 GMTUS to Boost Stockpile of New Drug for COVID-19 to 3.1Mln Doses
17:34 GMTCaracas Has No Need for Election Recognition 'Certificate' From EU, Foreign Minister Plasencia Says