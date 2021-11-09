Registration was successful!
Migrants Set Up Camp at Belarus-Poland Border
'Unisex Hijab' by United Colors of Benetton Leaves Netizens Puzzled
'Unisex Hijab' by United Colors of Benetton Leaves Netizens Puzzled
The item will be available in black, red, green and yellow and will be priced at $40.66. 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
United Colors of Benetton has unveiled a series of unisex hijabs.The firm created it in collaboration with Italian rapper Ghali Amdouni as part of his Ghali collection. "The hijab is a unique garment that I wanted very much. There was no resistance from the company to include it in the collection. When I was a child, I was bullied at school, there was no one to represent me, while now it is normality. I am tired of hearing how everything Arab or Tunisian is associated with something negative. When I was little, my mother was afraid that I would go out with my Arab companions, she preferred that I have Italian friends. Now I think it is important to say that this diversity is an added value, it is what makes me unique," the rapper reportedly said. He posed in a hijab for his 1.6-million audience on Instagram.The hijab will be available in black, red, green and yellow for $40.66. Photos of the accessory were shared online. The idea of a unisex hijab has provoked a mixed response from netizens.Some of them used it as a source of inspiration to create memes... [In the 80s it was fashionable, except there it is, a hijab, so Muslims, Islam...]Others wondered if the brand would go any further to meet other Muslim requirements for clothes.
'Unisex Hijab' by United Colors of Benetton Leaves Netizens Puzzled

13:03 GMT 09.11.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Hernán Piñera / Look through the windowA woman wearing a hijab looks through the window
A woman wearing a hijab looks through the window - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Hernán Piñera / Look through the window
Sofia Chegodaeva
The item will be available in black, red, green and yellow and will be priced at $40.66.
United Colors of Benetton has unveiled a series of unisex hijabs.
The firm created it in collaboration with Italian rapper Ghali Amdouni as part of his Ghali collection.
"The hijab is a unique garment that I wanted very much. There was no resistance from the company to include it in the collection. When I was a child, I was bullied at school, there was no one to represent me, while now it is normality. I am tired of hearing how everything Arab or Tunisian is associated with something negative. When I was little, my mother was afraid that I would go out with my Arab companions, she preferred that I have Italian friends. Now I think it is important to say that this diversity is an added value, it is what makes me unique," the rapper reportedly said.
He posed in a hijab for his 1.6-million audience on Instagram.
The hijab will be available in black, red, green and yellow for $40.66.
Photos of the accessory were shared online.
The idea of a unisex hijab has provoked a mixed response from netizens.
Some of them used it as a source of inspiration to create memes...
[In the 80s it was fashionable, except there it is, a hijab, so Muslims, Islam...]
Others wondered if the brand would go any further to meet other Muslim requirements for clothes.
