'Tsunami' of Cosmic Gravitational Waves Offers Key to Probing Mystery of Universe's Evolution

A collaborative team of scientists have uncovered the largest number of gravitational waves detected, according to a paper pre-published on the server ArXiv on 8 November. 35 new detections of gravitational waves, generated by pairs of black holes and neutron stars smashing together, were made by an international team of scientists, including researchers at the Australian National University (ANU), in November 2019 and March 2020. The breakthrough was achieved using the “Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory" (LIGO) and the Virgo interferometer. The “tsunami" of discoveries was hailed as a "major leap forward in our quest to unlock the secrets of the universe's evolution" according Professor Susan Scott of the ANU Centre for Gravitational Astrophysics. According to the researcher, observing the “masses and spins” of the black holes in the binary systems offers a glimpse at how the systems “got together in the first place".The research has also raised new questions, such as whether the system originally formed with two stars that spent their life cycles together to become black holes, or the two black holes had been thrust together in a “dynamical environment”, like the one generated at the centre of a galaxy.

