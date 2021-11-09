https://sputniknews.com/20211109/trump-says-hasnt-spoken-to-biden-yet-but-if-it-could-help-the-country-he-would-1090603833.html

Trump Says Hasn’t Spoken to Biden Yet, But If It Could 'Help' The Country, He Would

2021-11-09T20:17+0000

Ex-president Donald Trump told Fox News on Tuesday that he hasn’t spoken with the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, as he doesn’t believe this could somehow help the country.He stressed that the current administration has “a very different view” that “deserts the country, "which "is going to hell."A recent CNN poll shows that a majority of Americans, 58 percent, believe that Biden has failed to pay enough attention to what they consider to be the nation's most important issues. Moreover, some 48 percent approve of his presidency, while 52 percent disapprove.After leaving office, Trump has remained in the political arena as an active supporter of the conservative agenda, promoting GOP candidates for various political positions and organizing rallies across the country. He hadn’t revealed yet whether he will run for president again in 2024, signaling that his main focus currently is on the 2022 midterm elections. As he noted on Monday, his presidency plans will mainly depend on their outcome.

