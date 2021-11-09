Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/trump-says-hasnt-spoken-to-biden-yet-but-if-it-could-help-the-country-he-would-1090603833.html
Trump Says Hasn't Spoken to Biden Yet, But If It Could 'Help' The Country, He Would
2021-11-09T20:17+0000
2021-11-09T20:17+0000
us
joe biden
donald trump
maga
Ex-president Donald Trump told Fox News on Tuesday that he hasn’t spoken with the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, as he doesn’t believe this could somehow help the country.He stressed that the current administration has “a very different view” that “deserts the country, "which "is going to hell."A recent CNN poll shows that a majority of Americans, 58 percent, believe that Biden has failed to pay enough attention to what they consider to be the nation's most important issues. Moreover, some 48 percent approve of his presidency, while 52 percent disapprove.After leaving office, Trump has remained in the political arena as an active supporter of the conservative agenda, promoting GOP candidates for various political positions and organizing rallies across the country. He hadn’t revealed yet whether he will run for president again in 2024, signaling that his main focus currently is on the 2022 midterm elections. As he noted on Monday, his presidency plans will mainly depend on their outcome.
us, joe biden, donald trump, maga

Trump Says Hasn’t Spoken to Biden Yet, But If It Could 'Help' The Country, He Would

20:17 GMT 09.11.2021
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNERU.S. President Donald Trump greets staff members during a visit to his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day as White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listensin Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2020.
U.S. President Donald Trump greets staff members during a visit to his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day as White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listensin Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Following his departure from the White House, Trump has remained active in politics, expressing great discontent with both the domestic and foreign policies of the current administration.
Ex-president Donald Trump told Fox News on Tuesday that he hasn't spoken with the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, as he doesn't believe this could somehow help the country.
"No, I haven't spoken to him, no," Trump said in an interview. "Would I? You know, if I could help this country, I'd help the country."
He stressed that the current administration has "a very different view" that "deserts the country, "which "is going to hell."
"You know, if we would work on making America great, as opposed to all of the stuff with what they do with their little games, with the other side, with the Democrats, and the fake impeachments, and all of the things that they've done, if we would just work on greatness for this country, we would be beating everybody," Trump said. "So quickly, so easily."
A recent CNN poll shows that a majority of Americans, 58 percent, believe that Biden has failed to pay enough attention to what they consider to be the nation's most important issues. Moreover, some 48 percent approve of his presidency, while 52 percent disapprove.
After leaving office, Trump has remained in the political arena as an active supporter of the conservative agenda, promoting GOP candidates for various political positions and organizing rallies across the country. He hadn't revealed yet whether he will run for president again in 2024, signaling that his main focus currently is on the 2022 midterm elections. As he noted on Monday, his presidency plans will mainly depend on their outcome.
