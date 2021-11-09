Registration was successful!
Some 2,000 Refugees Still Stranded at Belarusian-Polish Border, Belarus Border Committee Says
Some 2,000 Refugees Still Stranded at Belarusian-Polish Border, Belarus Border Committee Says
MINSK (Sputnik) - Close to 2,000 refugees are still stranded at the Belarusian border with Poland, Anton Bychkovsky, a spokesman from the State Border... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
"Migrants are still on the border with Poland," Bychkovsky said, noting the estimated number of refugees is up to 2,000 people.The refugees set up a camp overnight to keep warm, the official added.The committee said on Monday that over 1,000 refugees from the Middle East and Africa are moving to the border with Poland. Later in the day, the body said that situation on the border remains extremely tense — Polish security forces used aviation to exert psychological pressure and sprayed refugees with tear gas, despite lack of aggressive behavior from the refugees, Minsk said.In recent months, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania have reported an increase in the number of people trying to illegally cross the border from Belarus, accusing Minsk of using migrants as a "hybrid weapon" against the bloc after it imposed sanctions on the country. Belarus denied all the allegations, saying it could no longer suppress migration to neighbouring countries due to lack of resources caused by Western sanctions against the country.
belarus, europe, poland, border

Some 2,000 Refugees Still Stranded at Belarusian-Polish Border, Belarus Border Committee Says

07:35 GMT 09.11.2021
Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence in an attempt to cross the border with Poland in the Grodno region, Belarus November 8, 2021
Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence in an attempt to cross the border with Poland in the Grodno region, Belarus November 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© REUTERS / BelTA
MINSK (Sputnik) - Close to 2,000 refugees are still stranded at the Belarusian border with Poland, Anton Bychkovsky, a spokesman from the State Border Committee of Belarus, said on Tuesday.
"Migrants are still on the border with Poland," Bychkovsky said, noting the estimated number of refugees is up to 2,000 people.
The refugees set up a camp overnight to keep warm, the official added.
The committee said on Monday that over 1,000 refugees from the Middle East and Africa are moving to the border with Poland. Later in the day, the body said that situation on the border remains extremely tense — Polish security forces used aviation to exert psychological pressure and sprayed refugees with tear gas, despite lack of aggressive behavior from the refugees, Minsk said.
In recent months, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania have reported an increase in the number of people trying to illegally cross the border from Belarus, accusing Minsk of using migrants as a "hybrid weapon" against the bloc after it imposed sanctions on the country. Belarus denied all the allegations, saying it could no longer suppress migration to neighbouring countries due to lack of resources caused by Western sanctions against the country.
