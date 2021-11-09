Registration was successful!
Russian-Made Air Defenses Destroyed 6 Guided Missiles Fired by IDF, Military Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Six F-15s of the Israeli Air Force breached the Syrian border on Monday, fired eight guided missiles at rear facilities of the Syrian army... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
According to the Syrian Armed Forces, two soldiers were injured in the strikes that were launched in the Syrian provinces of Tartus and Homs on Monday.The Syrian air defense on duty destroyed six missiles from the Syrian Russian-made Buk-M2 and Pantsir-S missile systems.
19:40 GMT 09.11.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Six F-15s of the Israeli Air Force breached the Syrian border on Monday, fired eight guided missiles at rear facilities of the Syrian army in the province of Homs, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday.
According to the Syrian Armed Forces, two soldiers were injured in the strikes that were launched in the Syrian provinces of Tartus and Homs on Monday.
"Six F-15 tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force, having breached the state border of the Syrian Arab Republic from the side of Northern Lebanon, struck with eight guided missiles at logistics support facilities of the Syrian government forces in the province of Homs," Kulit said at a briefing.
The Syrian air defense on duty destroyed six missiles from the Syrian Russian-made Buk-M2 and Pantsir-S missile systems.
