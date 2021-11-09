https://sputniknews.com/20211109/russian-made-air-defenses-destroyed-6-guided-missiles-fired-by-idf-military-says-1090603185.html

Russian-Made Air Defenses Destroyed 6 Guided Missiles Fired by IDF, Military Says

Six F-15s of the Israeli Air Force breached the Syrian border on Monday, fired eight guided missiles at rear facilities of the Syrian army

According to the Syrian Armed Forces, two soldiers were injured in the strikes that were launched in the Syrian provinces of Tartus and Homs on Monday.The Syrian air defense on duty destroyed six missiles from the Syrian Russian-made Buk-M2 and Pantsir-S missile systems.

