https://sputniknews.com/20211109/russiagate-has-no-rock-bottom-house-progressives-outmaneuvered-in-negotiations-1090580321.html

Russiagate Has No Rock Bottom; House Progressives Outmaneuvered in Negotiations

Russiagate Has No Rock Bottom; House Progressives Outmaneuvered in Negotiations

The Progressive Caucus in the US House of Representatives is losing credibility as the right-wing of the party aligned with the GOP to pass a... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-09T09:05+0000

2021-11-09T09:05+0000

2021-11-09T09:05+0000

kabul

nicaragua

infrastructure

iraq

russiagate

drone attack

the critical hour

assassination attempt

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090580196_41:0:1285:700_1920x0_80_0_0_d7a17b3eb0d22b102291d928d4ae3e8e.png

Russia Gate Has No Rock Bottom; House Progressives Outmaneuvered in Negotiations The Progressive Caucus in the US House of Representatives is losing credibility as the right-wing of the party aligned with the GOP to pass a corporate-friendly version of President Biden's infrastructure bill.

Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, joins us to discuss Russiagate. The Russiagate narrative has collapsed to a degree that was previously unimaginable to the handful of investigative journalists who have worked diligently to expose it as both a hoax and a deep state coup attempt. Also, Ray McGovern was a leader in unraveling the dirt behind the intelligence community's involvement in the Russiagate plan and his work should be recognized now that the truth is coming out.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss intra-party fighting amongst the Democrats. The Progressive Caucus in the US House of Representatives is losing credibility as the right-wing of the party aligned with the GOP to pass a corporate-friendly version of President Biden's infrastructure bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi whipped up 13 Republican votes to break the infrastructure bill from the build back better legislation effectively rendering the left flank of her group powerless.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the drone program. Scott Ritter has penned an article in which he describes how the Pentagon worked to paper over the murder of ten civilians in a Kabul front attack. Scott argues that "everyone involved, from the President on down, committed a war crime."Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the Democrat's dropping approval numbers. Recent polls show that the President and Vice President are currently experiencing historically low polling numbers. Also, Democratic strategist James Carville is voicing the opinion of many observers as he lambasts the party for championing the increasingly unpopular social philosophy of "wokeness."Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. An attack using explosive-laden drones was perpetrated against the prime minister of Iraq. Iraqi leaders are claiming that they know the identity of the people and or groups involved in the conspiracy. Also, Israel has claimed that many Palestinian NGOs are terrorist organizations but have been unable and/or unwilling to provide any evidence to support their claims.Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the latest US arms deal. President Biden claimed that he would no longer support Saudi Arabia in its offensive actions against the impoverished nation of Yemen. Recent approval for the sale of large numbers of military hardware to the Saudi kingdom appears to show that this promise is being broken.Alexander Mercouris, editor in chief at theduran.com and host of "The Duran" on YouTube, joins us to discuss Ukraine and US Russia relations. CIA Chief William Burns recently visited the Russian Federation and international security analysts are working overtime to dissect the meaning of this anomalous action. Also, NATO and the US are claiming that Russian troop movements near Belarus are indicative of a possible intention to take military action against the neo nazi battalions of the Ukrainian military.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News analyst, joins us to discuss Nicaragua. Sputnik News analyst Wyatt Reed is on the ground in Nicaragua to cover this week's important election. The US is working to interfere with the free elections of the sovereign state in defiance of international law and its own claims.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

kabul

nicaragua

iraq

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

kabul, nicaragua, infrastructure, iraq, russiagate, drone attack, the critical hour, assassination attempt, аудио, radio