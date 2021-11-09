Russia, US Understand Need for Putin-Biden Summit, No Date Set
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the photo bankRussian President Vladimir Putin, left, and U.S. President Joe Biden shake hands ahead of their meeting at the Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and the United States understand the need for a meeting of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden but an agreement on a timeframe for the summit is yet to be reached, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"There is an understanding that it is necessary to hold a meeting, that the two presidents should continue their communication but no exact timeframe has been set yet," Peskov told reporters, asked if Putin and Biden could hold a meeting early next year.
The Kremlin does not hold detailed information about accusations of the United States against citizens of Russia and Ukraine over their alleged involvement in cybercrimes and will not comment on this situation, Peskov said.
"We do not have detailed information and in this case do not comment in any way," Peskov told reporters.
US President Joe Biden said on Monday that the unsealed US indictments announced against Russian national Yevgeniy Polyanin and Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskyi for alleged cybercrimes fulfill his pledge to Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold cybercriminals accountable.
No contacts between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan are planned on the anniversary of adopting the agreements on Karabakh conflict de-escalation, Peskov said.
"No contacts are planned for today," Peskov told reporters.
The three countries maintain regular contacts at different levels, according to the Kremlin spokesman.
"As for trilateral communication, we will inform you if an agreement is reached," Peskov assured.
The Kremlin spokesman pointed to the great importance of the agreements on Karabakh, which "helped to end the war."
The Kremlin is concerned over the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border and hopes that it will not escalate and threaten Russia’s security, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"We see that Belarusian specialists are working responsibly. We hope that in no way this will take a form that will pose a threat to our security," Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow and Minsk are in regular contact.
The Kremlin spokesman also said that the most important is the life and health of people when commenting on the attempt of migrants to cross the Belarusian-Polish border.
"The situation is undoubtedly tense, alarming - this requires responsible behaviour of all parties involved," Peskov added.