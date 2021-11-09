Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/prof-calls-for-abolishing-grade-system-installing-labor-based-one-instead---report-1090603502.html
Prof. Calls for Abolishing Grade System, Installing 'Labor-Based' One Instead - Report
Prof. Calls for Abolishing Grade System, Installing 'Labor-Based' One Instead - Report
In his online talk “The Possibilities of Antiracist Writing Assessment Ecologies,” the professor reportedly complained that white supremacy "makes up the... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T20:50+0000
2021-11-09T20:50+0000
education
university
us
racism
institutional racism
anti-racism
woke
university
professor
white supremacy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090604309_0:0:2911:1637_1920x0_80_0_0_eb789c1f8faf4a973d77f8fa9177f7e4.jpg
A professor at Arizona State University is advocating for the elimination of "White supremacy language" and the replacement of the traditional grading system with labor-based grading that will reallocate "power," The College Fix reported on Tuesday.Inoue proposed introducing labor-based grading to address the problems, which "redistributes power in ways that allow for more diverse habits of language to circulate." He also invented the term "Habits of White Language," which is used to describe how academics and teachers rate papers.Labor-based grading is weighing assignments based on the amount of "labor" students put into their work rather than providing grades based on grammar or work quality.Furthermore, throughout his lecture, Inoue gave participants opportunities to engage in "an important anti-racist practice" of observing how they participate in racism or anti-racism.The Rhetoric, Writing, and Linguistics Speaker Series, sponsored by the Department of English at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, presented Inoue's talk, which lasted 70 minutes. The talk was focused on educators, but students, alumni, and others were welcome to attend, according to the report.Late last month, the professor wrote a rather lengthy blog post, exploring the essence of the phenomenon of the language of white supremacy in teaching. Inoue wrote that the "antiracist use of any model of English languaging should open up our eyes, ears, and hearts to our own and others’ languaging behaviors."Earlier this year, Inoue and his wife established an anti-racist educational endowment. Its goals are to fund "an antiracist teaching conference for secondary and postsecondary teachers," "support a summer workshop or institute for a smaller group of teachers to learn about and research antiracist teaching approaches," and create "several scholarships for students who wish to focus on antiracist approaches to teaching in a variety of disciplines."
If you research this "professer's credentials out more thoroughly you will find that he is a globalist political-religonist of the Bolshevik-Jewish ideology. He concepts are nonsense and academic stupidity because although America was founded on "white" Protestant Christians, it was the white people who first died to eradicate slavery. And, historically those freed slaves were raised under conditions of Protestant Christianity that is responsible for defining religion as spiritual and secularism as man made laws and the separation thereof. Catholicism, Jewish, Islam, and Hinduism are political-religions that step beyond the red flag by inclusion of their religious beliefs into the secular laws of man. The propaganda that the Jewish media controls in America have erroneously not caculated this added factor into their quest to dominate American goverance. Once both Black and White Protestant Christians become aware of this Jewish deceit - the world will see a new American rebellion.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090604309_0:0:2585:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_c9253757524642ba42b9320fd7eac6f2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
education, university, us, racism, institutional racism, anti-racism, woke, university, professor, white supremacy, critical race theory

Prof. Calls for Abolishing Grade System, Installing 'Labor-Based' One Instead - Report

20:50 GMT 09.11.2021
© AP Photo / Matt YorkA pedestrian crosses a typically busy intersection on the campus of Arizona State University on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz.
A pedestrian crosses a typically busy intersection on the campus of Arizona State University on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© AP Photo / Matt York
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
In his online talk “The Possibilities of Antiracist Writing Assessment Ecologies,” the professor reportedly complained that white supremacy "makes up the culture and normal practices of our classrooms and disciplines."
A professor at Arizona State University is advocating for the elimination of "White supremacy language" and the replacement of the traditional grading system with labor-based grading that will reallocate "power," The College Fix reported on Tuesday.

"White language supremacy in writing classrooms is due to the uneven and diverse linguistic legacies that everyone inherits, and the racialized white discourses that are used as standards, which give privilege to those students who embody those habits of white language already," said professor of rhetoric and composition Asao Inoue.

Inoue proposed introducing labor-based grading to address the problems, which "redistributes power in ways that allow for more diverse habits of language to circulate." He also invented the term "Habits of White Language," which is used to describe how academics and teachers rate papers.
Labor-based grading is weighing assignments based on the amount of "labor" students put into their work rather than providing grades based on grammar or work quality.
"Labor-based grading structurally changes everyone’s relationship to dominant standards of English that come from elite, masculine, heteronormative, ableist, white racial groups of speakers," Inoue is quoted as saying.
Furthermore, throughout his lecture, Inoue gave participants opportunities to engage in "an important anti-racist practice" of observing how they participate in racism or anti-racism.
“Pausing in our work helps us intervene and disrupt by first noticing ourselves participating in racism, engaging in white fragility, in white rage, or white language supremacy,” Inoue said.
The Rhetoric, Writing, and Linguistics Speaker Series, sponsored by the Department of English at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, presented Inoue's talk, which lasted 70 minutes. The talk was focused on educators, but students, alumni, and others were welcome to attend, according to the report.
Late last month, the professor wrote a rather lengthy blog post, exploring the essence of the phenomenon of the language of white supremacy in teaching. Inoue wrote that the "antiracist use of any model of English languaging should open up our eyes, ears, and hearts to our own and others’ languaging behaviors."
Earlier this year, Inoue and his wife established an anti-racist educational endowment. Its goals are to fund "an antiracist teaching conference for secondary and postsecondary teachers," "support a summer workshop or institute for a smaller group of teachers to learn about and research antiracist teaching approaches," and create "several scholarships for students who wish to focus on antiracist approaches to teaching in a variety of disciplines."
011000
Discuss
Popular comments
If you research this "professer's credentials out more thoroughly you will find that he is a globalist political-religonist of the Bolshevik-Jewish ideology. He concepts are nonsense and academic stupidity because although America was founded on "white" Protestant Christians, it was the white people who first died to eradicate slavery. And, historically those freed slaves were raised under conditions of Protestant Christianity that is responsible for defining religion as spiritual and secularism as man made laws and the separation thereof. Catholicism, Jewish, Islam, and Hinduism are political-religions that step beyond the red flag by inclusion of their religious beliefs into the secular laws of man. The propaganda that the Jewish media controls in America have erroneously not caculated this added factor into their quest to dominate American goverance. Once both Black and White Protestant Christians become aware of this Jewish deceit - the world will see a new American rebellion.
GrinOlsson
10 November, 00:38 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:19 GMTJake Sullivan Referred to as ‘Foreign Policy Advisor’ in Sussmann’s Indictment - Reports
21:12 GMTNobel Prize Winner, Girls' Rights Activist Malala Ties Knot in Private Ceremony in England
21:01 GMTUS House Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Aides Miller, McEnany in Capitol Riot Probe
20:50 GMTProf. Calls for Abolishing Grade System, Installing 'Labor-Based' One Instead - Report
20:48 GMTIran's President Calls for Setting up Security System Repelling Cyberattacks - Reports
20:18 GMT“I Hope You Die”: GOP Rep Details Threatening Voicemail After Infrastructure Vote - Report
20:17 GMTTrump Says Hasn’t Spoken to Biden Yet, But If It Could 'Help' The Country, He Would
20:04 GMTChina’s Tianwen-1 Mars Probe Enters Final ‘Global Remote Sensing’ Part of Historic Mission
19:40 GMTRussian-Made Air Defenses Destroyed 6 Guided Missiles Fired by IDF, Military Says
19:37 GMTBella Thorne Admits to Getting 'Wet' in Steamy Music Video
19:18 GMTCalifornia Gov. Newsom Expected to Appear in Public Two Weeks After Cancelling Trip to COP26
19:02 GMTNorwegian Authorities Suspicious After 4 km-long Length of Surveillance Cable Gets Cut, Disappears
18:46 GMTIndian Navy Gets 'Vela' Stealth Submarine as Competition in Indian Ocean Heats up
18:31 GMTUS Reportedly Set Up Iron Dome in Guam Hoping It Could Help Defend Against Chinese Cruise Missiles
18:23 GMTEU Chief Charles Michel Delivers Annual 'Europe Speech'
18:16 GMTWorld’s Highest External Building Climb Opens to Visitors in New York City
18:06 GMTRussia Creating New Anti-Aircraft Missile System S-550
17:52 GMT'Doomsday' Droughts Becoming Likelier for South Africa, Stanford University Says
17:36 GMTUS to Boost Stockpile of New Drug for COVID-19 to 3.1Mln Doses
17:34 GMTCaracas Has No Need for Election Recognition 'Certificate' From EU, Foreign Minister Plasencia Says