Nobel Prize Winner, Girls' Rights Activist Malala Ties Knot in Private Ceremony in England

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history and prominent girls' education champion, has announced on Tuesday that...

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families," she wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from the ceremony.The 24-year-old Pakistani activist, widely known as simply Malala, is a global advocate for girls' rights and education. She has been a target of the Taliban* since she was 11 for refusing to obey the order banning girls from school and survived an assassination attempt.She founded the Malala Fund, a global girls' education charity, when she was 15, and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize at 17.*The organization is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities

