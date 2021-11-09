Nobel Prize Winner, Girls' Rights Activist Malala Ties Knot in Private Ceremony in England

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families," she wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from the ceremony.The 24-year-old Pakistani activist, widely known as simply Malala, is a global advocate for girls' rights and education. She has been a target of the Taliban* since she was 11 for refusing to obey the order banning girls from school and survived an assassination attempt.She founded the Malala Fund, a global girls' education charity, when she was 15, and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize at 17.*The organization is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead. 📸: @malinfezehaipic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP
