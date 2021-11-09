Registration was successful!
Newspaper Publisher Begins Appeal Against High Court Rulling Over Meghan Markle's Letters
Newspaper Publisher Begins Appeal Against High Court Rulling Over Meghan Markle’s Letters
In February 2019, the Mail On Sunday published five articles which reproduced parts of Meghan Markle's letter to her father.
The Mail On Sunday's publisher on Tuesday will begin a Court of Appeal challenge against a High Court ruling of breached privacy after printing parts of Meghan Markle's letter.Earlier, the Duchess of Sussex sued the newspaper and its publisher Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over their alleged misuse of private information - publishing parts of a handwritten letter that Markle sent to her father in August 2018.Markle claimed that the five published articles misused her private information, infringed her copyright and breached the Data Protection Act.In February, Meghan Markle, had won a privacy lawsuit filed against the media company that published excerpts of a letter she'd sent to her estranged father.The court issued a summary judgement, meaning that the claim was resolved without a full trial.In a statement carried by UK media outlets, Markle welcomed the ruling, accusing the Mail of Sunday of conducting dehumanising practices.Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have long been critical of the press coverage they have received and said in a statement in April 2020 that they would no longer deal with the editors of four tabloid newspapers.
Newspaper Publisher Begins Appeal Against High Court Rulling Over Meghan Markle’s Letters

08:17 GMT 09.11.2021
Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives to meet academics and students during a roundtable discussion on female access to higher education with the Association of Commonwealth Universities, at the University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa, October 1, 2019
Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives to meet academics and students during a roundtable discussion on female access to higher education with the Association of Commonwealth Universities, at the University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa, October 1, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© REUTERS / Toby Melville
In February 2019, the Mail On Sunday published five articles which reproduced parts of Meghan Markle’s letter to her father.
The Mail On Sunday’s publisher on Tuesday will begin a Court of Appeal challenge against a High Court ruling of breached privacy after printing parts of Meghan Markle’s letter.
Earlier, the Duchess of Sussex sued the newspaper and its publisher Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over their alleged misuse of private information - publishing parts of a handwritten letter that Markle sent to her father in August 2018.
Markle claimed that the five published articles misused her private information, infringed her copyright and breached the Data Protection Act.
In February, Meghan Markle, had won a privacy lawsuit filed against the media company that published excerpts of a letter she'd sent to her estranged father.
The court issued a summary judgement, meaning that the claim was resolved without a full trial.

In a statement carried by UK media outlets, Markle welcomed the ruling, accusing the Mail of Sunday of conducting dehumanising practices.
Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have long been critical of the press coverage they have received and said in a statement in April 2020 that they would no longer deal with the editors of four tabloid newspapers.
