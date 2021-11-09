New Poll Shows 58% of Americans Think Biden Isn't Paying Due Attention to Crucial Issues Facing US

Registration was successful!
LIVE: EU Chief Charles Michel Delivers Annual 'Europe Speech'
A CNN poll made public on 8 November revealed that a majority of Americans are of the opinion that President Joe Biden has failed to devote enough attention to what they consider the nation's most important issues. The survey revealed that 58 percent of those polled do not think Biden has paid enough attention to the most important problems affecting the country. Some 48 percent approved of Biden's performance in the Oval Office, and 52 percent disapproved. According to the poll, although 36 percent of those surveyed thought the state of the nation’s economy was the most critical issue for the country, 72 percent of these individuals deplored the Democratic President’s failure to pay enough attention to the right challenges facing their country. Among those who believed that the coronavirus pandemic was the dominant issue to deal with - 20 percent of those polled - 79 percent acknowledged that Joe Biden was prioritising the right topics. The poll also touched upon the current migration crisis challenging the US, with record numbers of migrants flooding the US via the Mexico border after Biden reversed many of the reforms enacted by his predecessor Donald Trump. According to the poll, 14 percent say immigration is the biggest issue facing America whereas only 11 percent say climate change is the most pressing issue. The CNN poll, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points, was conducted from between 1 and 4 November and surveyed 1,004 adults. The survey was conducted before Biden’s signature bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed through the House on 5 November. The vote ended months of deadlock and squabbling inside the Democratic Party caused by disagreement about how much to spend on the separate but related 'Build Back Better' social and climate change spending agenda. The White House is still hoping for passage of the larger spending package in the coming weeks. The survey comes after an earlier poll conducted by USA Today and Suffolk University between 3 and 5 November showed that after weeks of drama over Biden’s legislative agenda and the Democratic Party’s losses in Virginia’s gubernatorial election, a year before the 2022 midterm elections, Biden’s approval rating has fallen to 38 percent after hovering in the low 40s. The elections on 8 November 2022 are set to determine control of Congress and shape the second two years of Joe Biden's term
Did the Americans think that their other presidents or any other official for that matter ever really payed any serious attention to the actual issues facing them? Don't they know what politicians are? I suggest some light reading on the lifeform known as parasites. That should help them realize what is really going on.
Yes, Biden like every politician is paying attention to padding his/her account, is a bought and paid lackey of the Banksters.
17:07 GMT 09.11.2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
President Joe Biden's approval rating is continuing to plummet, fuelling concerns among Democrats. According to the latest poll by Suffolk University, his popularity now stands at 38 percent, with those surveyed also indicating that 46 percent of respondents think the POTUS is doing a worse job as president than expected.
A CNN poll made public on 8 November revealed that a majority of Americans are of the opinion that President Joe Biden has failed to devote enough attention to what they consider the nation's most important issues.
The survey revealed that 58 percent of those polled do not think Biden has paid enough attention to the most important problems affecting the country. Some 48 percent approved of Biden's performance in the Oval Office, and 52 percent disapproved.
According to the poll, although 36 percent of those surveyed thought the state of the nation’s economy was the most critical issue for the country, 72 percent of these individuals deplored the Democratic President’s failure to pay enough attention to the right challenges facing their country.
Among those who believed that the coronavirus pandemic was the dominant issue to deal with - 20 percent of those polled - 79 percent acknowledged that Joe Biden was prioritising the right topics.
The poll also touched upon the current migration crisis challenging the US, with record numbers of migrants flooding the US via the Mexico border after Biden reversed many of the reforms enacted by his predecessor Donald Trump. According to the poll, 14 percent say immigration is the biggest issue facing America whereas only 11 percent say climate change is the most pressing issue.
The CNN poll, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points, was conducted from between 1 and 4 November and surveyed 1,004 adults.
The survey was conducted before Biden’s signature bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed through the House on 5 November. The vote ended months of deadlock and squabbling inside the Democratic Party caused by disagreement about how much to spend on the separate but related 'Build Back Better' social and climate change spending agenda. The White House is still hoping for passage of the larger spending package in the coming weeks.
The survey comes after an earlier poll conducted by USA Today and Suffolk University between 3 and 5 November showed that after weeks of drama over Biden’s legislative agenda and the Democratic Party’s losses in Virginia’s gubernatorial election, a year before the 2022 midterm elections, Biden’s approval rating has fallen to 38 percent after hovering in the low 40s.
The elections on 8 November 2022 are set to determine control of Congress and shape the second two years of Joe Biden's term
Did the Americans think that their other presidents or any other official for that matter ever really payed any serious attention to the actual issues facing them? Don't they know what politicians are? I suggest some light reading on the lifeform known as parasites. That should help them realize what is really going on.
Yes, Biden like every politician is paying attention to padding his/her account, is a bought and paid lackey of the Banksters.
