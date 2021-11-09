Registration was successful!
Neighbouring States on Alert as Indian City of Kanpur Reports Over 100 Cases of Zika Virus
Neighbouring States on Alert as Indian City of Kanpur Reports Over 100 Cases of Zika Virus
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Zika virus is caused by Aedes mosquitoes. The virus was first detected in monkeys in Uganda in 1947 and was later identified in humans in 1952.
Around 105 cases of the mosquito-borne Zika virus have been reported in Kanpur city in the Indian state Uttar Pradesh, news18 reported on Tuesday. The infected include at least 17 children and one pregnant woman.The first Zika case in the state was confirmed on 23 October.The health department is undertaking sanitisation programmes, including anti-larvae spraying, identifying fever patients, and screening seriously ill people and pregnant women. Health officials have been asked to step up surveillance and ensure door-to-door sampling and testing.Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy State Chief Manish Sisodia said the government is on high amid the rise in infections. India's eastern state of Assam is also monitoring the Zika situation carefully, reported The Times of India. The state has directed its health authorities to test people who recently visited Kanpur and ran a high fever.So far, no other Indian state has reported any case of the mosquito-borne virus. No drugs or vaccine are available to combat the virus. Symptoms include acute onset of fever and maculopapular rash, however, hospitalisation is not required and fatalities are rare. The incubation period is between three and 14 days, and the majority of people infected do not develop any actual symptoms.In India, the first Zika virus outbreak was reported in Ahmedabad city in Gujarat state in January 2017, and the second in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district in July 2017.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Zika virus is caused by Aedes mosquitoes. The virus was first detected in monkeys in Uganda in 1947 and was later identified in humans in 1952.
Around 105 cases of the mosquito-borne Zika virus have been reported in Kanpur city in the Indian state Uttar Pradesh, news18 reported on Tuesday. The infected include at least 17 children and one pregnant woman.
The first Zika case in the state was confirmed on 23 October.
The health department is undertaking sanitisation programmes, including anti-larvae spraying, identifying fever patients, and screening seriously ill people and pregnant women.
Health officials have been asked to step up surveillance and ensure door-to-door sampling and testing.
Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy State Chief Manish Sisodia said the government is on high amid the rise in infections.
India’s eastern state of Assam is also monitoring the Zika situation carefully, reported The Times of India. The state has directed its health authorities to test people who recently visited Kanpur and ran a high fever.
So far, no other Indian state has reported any case of the mosquito-borne virus.
No drugs or vaccine are available to combat the virus. Symptoms include acute onset of fever and maculopapular rash, however, hospitalisation is not required and fatalities are rare.
The incubation period is between three and 14 days, and the majority of people infected do not develop any actual symptoms.
In India, the first Zika virus outbreak was reported in Ahmedabad city in Gujarat state in January 2017, and the second in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district in July 2017.
